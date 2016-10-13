FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Maharashtrian style Sabudana khichdi recipe

Covai Post Network
October 13, 2016

Sabudana khichdi is made during fasts and also is a regular breakfast/snack in maharashtra.

author: dassana
recipe type: snacks, side
cuisine: indian
serves: 2 to 3

ingredients (measuring cup used, 1 cup = 250 ml)
for peanut powder:
¼ cup roasted peanuts/moongphali (dry grind roasted peanuts to powder)
for sabudana khichdi
2 tablespoons peanut oil, you can also use ghee
1 cup sabudana or tapioca pearls
2 small to medium size potatoes/aloo, peeled and chopped into small cubes
¼ cup roasted peanuts/moongphali
1 to 3 green chilies/hari mirch, chopped (you can add more green chilies if you want)
1 teaspoon cumin seeds/jeera
½ to 1 teaspoon sugar or as required
½ to 1 teaspoon lime or lemon juice or as required (optional)
sendha namak or rock salt as required.
how to make the recipe:
soaking sabudana:
rinse 1 cup of sabudana or tapioca pearls a couple of times in water. soak them in 2 cups water for a couple of hours or overnight. to check, just gently press a few sabudana pearls by pressing if they are soft or not. the sabudana pearls should easily mash.
drain them well or place them in a colander/strainer for 5 to 6 mins. keep aside.
making sabudana khichdi
heat a pan and add ½ cup peanuts.
on a low flame, stirring at times, roast peanuts till you see a few black spots on them. they should become crunchy. keep them aside and let them cool. you can remove the peanuts skin if you want.
now take ¼ cup of the roasted peanuts in a small grinder jar. reserve the rest of the ¼ cup. grind to a semi fine or coarse powder.
heat 2 tablespoons peanut oil or ghee in a thick bottomed pan or kadai.
add chopped potatoes.
on a low to medium flame, pan fry the potatoes till they are crisp and golden.
remove the potatoes with a slotted spoon and place aside.
in the same oil or ghee add cumin seeds. saute till they crackle.
now add 1 to 3 green chilies. saute for some seconds.
next add ¼ cup of the roasted peanuts.
also add the shallow fried potatoes. mix very well.
sprinkle rock salt or sendha namak as per taste and add ½ to 1 teaspoon sugar. mix again.
now add the sabudana pearls. stir and mix very well.
cover the pan with a lid, cook for 2 to 3 minutes on a low flame or sim.
then remove the lid. stir again. by now the sabudana pearls will be cooked and appear translucent.
drizzle ½ to 1 teaspoon of lime or lemon juice all over and mix well.
add the ground roasted peanut powder. again mix well.
cover the pan with the lid. switch off the flame and let the sabudana khichdi rest for 1 to 2 minutes.
serve sabudana khichdi hot or warm or at room temperature with lime or lemon wedges.

