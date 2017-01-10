Malabar Chicken Biryani (Kozhikodan Chicken Biryani)

Ingredients
For Marination
Chicken – 6 large pieces (whole chicken is cut into 6 large pieces)
Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
Lemon – 1no (Squeezed)
Salt
For Chicken Masala
Onion – 5 nos(finely sliced)
Tomatoes – 5nos(chopped)
Finely chopped Ginger – 5 tbsp
Garlic – 15 cloves (crushed)
Green Chillies – 3 to 4 finely chopped
Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
Chilli Powder – 1/2 tsp
Turmeric Powder -1/4 tsp
Curry leaves – 4 to 5 springs
Chopped Coriander Leaves – 1/4 cup
Oil
Salt
For Biryani Rice
Jeera rice/ Kayama Rice – 4 cups
Whole Spices – Cloves-6 to8, Cardamom- 4, Cinnamon Stick (1″ piece)- 3 to 4, Bay leaf – 2
Ghee – 4tbsp
Oil – 6 tbsp
Water – 7 cups
For Layering & Garnishing
Onion – 3 large (Finely sliced)
Raisins & Cashewnuts
Kesar/Saffron – a pinch soaked in warm milk
Rose water – 1 tbsp( dilute it with some water)
Chopped Coriander leaves
Chopped Mint leaves
Lemon- 1 nos(juice for sprinkling while layering)
Garam Masala – 1-2 tsp for sprinkling while layering)
For Sealing the Biryani pot
Atta Dough
Method
Marinate the chicken pieces with the “ingredients for Marination”. Keep it aside for 30 minutes. Fry Onion, Raisins and Cashewnuts(for layering/garnishing) separately until golden brown. Keep it aside. Wash and Soak the rice in excess water for 30 minutes.
Heat oil in a non-stick pan and sear the marinated chicken pieces(this help to lock the moisture of the chicken pieces and also the pieces remains intact in later procedures). Once done, remove it one by one and keep it aside. To this oil add onions and saute until it turns light brown. Now add in ginger, garlic and green chillies and fry for a couple of minutes. Add garam masala, pepper powder, chilli powder and turmeric podwer fry for a few seconds. Chopped tomatoes are added and fried until done(make sure the masala mixture is done properly and there is no water content as such before adding Chicken pieces). Add seared chicken pieces and coat it with the masala and cover it for 5 minutes in a low flame. Remove the lid and cook for about 2 minutes. Remove from flame and Keep it aside.
Heat the ghee and oil together in a non-stick pan(for cooking the rice). Add whole spices to it. Now add 7 cups of water and bring to a boil. Meanwhile wash the soaked rice and drain it. Now add rice to the boiling water, mix it well. Cover and cook the rice in a low flame until done.
In a thick bottom large vessel, first layer the chicken masala. Follow it with a thin layer of rice. Spread a layer of fried onions, raisins, cashewnuts, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves , garam masala, lemon juice, rose water and Saffron. Then again add a layer of rice. Again spread layer of fried onions and other ingredients. Cover it with a lid and seal the lid with atta dough. Cook it in a medium flame for 5 minutes and in a low flame for another 5 minutes.
Delicious Malabar Chicken Biryani is ready.
Servings: (Serves – 6)
It is served in a different technique. You place a chicken piece with masala in the center of the plate and cover it with enough rice. Garnish it with fried onion, cashewnuts, raisins and chopped coriander leaves. This delicious Biryani can be served with onion raita , lemon pickle and prawn chammanthi.