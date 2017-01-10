Malabar Chicken Biryani (Kozhikodan Chicken Biryani)

Ingredients

For Marination

Chicken – 6 large pieces (whole chicken is cut into 6 large pieces)

Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Lemon – 1no (Squeezed)

Salt

For Chicken Masala

Onion – 5 nos(finely sliced)

Tomatoes – 5nos(chopped)

Finely chopped Ginger – 5 tbsp

Garlic – 15 cloves (crushed)

Green Chillies – 3 to 4 finely chopped

Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

Chilli Powder – 1/2 tsp

Turmeric Powder -1/4 tsp

Curry leaves – 4 to 5 springs

Chopped Coriander Leaves – 1/4 cup

Oil

Salt

For Biryani Rice

Jeera rice/ Kayama Rice – 4 cups

Whole Spices – Cloves-6 to8, Cardamom- 4, Cinnamon Stick (1″ piece)- 3 to 4, Bay leaf – 2

Ghee – 4tbsp

Oil – 6 tbsp

Water – 7 cups

For Layering & Garnishing

Onion – 3 large (Finely sliced)

Raisins & Cashewnuts

Kesar/Saffron – a pinch soaked in warm milk

Rose water – 1 tbsp( dilute it with some water)

Chopped Coriander leaves

Chopped Mint leaves

Lemon- 1 nos(juice for sprinkling while layering)

Garam Masala – 1-2 tsp for sprinkling while layering)

For Sealing the Biryani pot

Atta Dough

Method

Marinate the chicken pieces with the “ingredients for Marination”. Keep it aside for 30 minutes. Fry Onion, Raisins and Cashewnuts(for layering/garnishing) separately until golden brown. Keep it aside. Wash and Soak the rice in excess water for 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a non-stick pan and sear the marinated chicken pieces(this help to lock the moisture of the chicken pieces and also the pieces remains intact in later procedures). Once done, remove it one by one and keep it aside. To this oil add onions and saute until it turns light brown. Now add in ginger, garlic and green chillies and fry for a couple of minutes. Add garam masala, pepper powder, chilli powder and turmeric podwer fry for a few seconds. Chopped tomatoes are added and fried until done(make sure the masala mixture is done properly and there is no water content as such before adding Chicken pieces). Add seared chicken pieces and coat it with the masala and cover it for 5 minutes in a low flame. Remove the lid and cook for about 2 minutes. Remove from flame and Keep it aside.

Heat the ghee and oil together in a non-stick pan(for cooking the rice). Add whole spices to it. Now add 7 cups of water and bring to a boil. Meanwhile wash the soaked rice and drain it. Now add rice to the boiling water, mix it well. Cover and cook the rice in a low flame until done.

In a thick bottom large vessel, first layer the chicken masala. Follow it with a thin layer of rice. Spread a layer of fried onions, raisins, cashewnuts, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves , garam masala, lemon juice, rose water and Saffron. Then again add a layer of rice. Again spread layer of fried onions and other ingredients. Cover it with a lid and seal the lid with atta dough. Cook it in a medium flame for 5 minutes and in a low flame for another 5 minutes.

Delicious Malabar Chicken Biryani is ready.

Servings: (Serves – 6)

It is served in a different technique. You place a chicken piece with masala in the center of the plate and cover it with enough rice. Garnish it with fried onion, cashewnuts, raisins and chopped coriander leaves. This delicious Biryani can be served with onion raita , lemon pickle and prawn chammanthi.