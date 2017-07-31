Masala Kachori Recipe

Chef: Niru Gupta

This famous Indian snack in the shape of small, round balls has a pastry like hard outer covering and is stuffed with a spicy filling. It is deep fried in oil that gives it a beautiful golden colour. It tastes best when served hot.

Ingredients Of Masala Kachori

2 cups maida

2 tsp salt or to taste

2 Tbsp ghee or oil

2 Tbsp curd

1 cup besan

1 Tbsp mint leaves- chopped

1 Tbsp hara dhania – chopped

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp green chilli paste

1/2 tsp haldi powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 Tbsp lemon juice or to taste oil

How to Make Masala Kachori

Mix maida with 1 tsp salt, ghee and curd and knead to a stiff dough.

Use some more curd if needed.

In a saucepan heat 2 Tbsp oil and add ginger-garlic paste, haldi, green chilli paste, pudina, coriander leaves, garam masala, salt to taste and besan.

Saute till all the liquid evaporates and the mixture collects together and fat separates.

Take the pan off the heat add lemon juice and mix well. Then keep aside to cool.

Break balls of dough to a desired size. Roll each ball into a round and then a flat disk about 1/8 inch thick.

Pinch the edges, wet a bit and place some of the besan mixture in the center.

Cover the mixture and pinch the dough to seal.

Smoothed it into a proper round and keep aside till ready to fry.

To fry, heat the oil, and add the balls, lower the heat and fry till light brown.

Serve hot.