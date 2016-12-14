Nalli Nihari

Chef: Shahnawaz Qureshi

Recipe Servings: 4

Cook Time: 1 hour

Nihari is a slow-cooked mutton curry. The word Nihar originates from the Arabic word ‘Nahar’ which means ‘day’. It was served to the kings after the morning prayers.

Ingredients

1 cup baby lamb with bones

1 tsp mace

1 bay leaf

2 pods green cardamom

1 tsp cloves

1 pod black cardamom

2 tsp fresh garlic

1 tsp fresh ginger

1 tsp garam masala

1 Tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp yellow chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 Tbsp fried onions

1/2 cup curd

Salt to taste

1 Tbsp ghee

1 cup lamb stock

1 tsp gram Flour (besan)

Kewda water

1 tsp screw pine essence

Method

In a heavy bottomed pot boil lamb and remove the unwanted parts.

In a hot pan, add some ghee, whole garam masala and ginger garlic paste; stir till the paste is cooked. Add some fried onions.

Put turmeric powder, cumin powder, yellow chilli powder and coriander powder.

Saute with the boiled lamb. Add lamb stock to it and let it cook for sometime till the lamb gets tender.

Add nicely whisked curd and add diluted gram flour to the gravy. Season with salt.



Key Ingredients: Mace, bay leaf, green cardamom, cloves, ginger, garlic, black cardamom, garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric, cumin, onion, curd, salt, gram flour