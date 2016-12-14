FLASH NEWS Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health

Kitchen Corner


Nalli Nihari

food.ndtv.com
December 14, 2016

Chef: Shahnawaz Qureshi

Recipe Servings: 4

Cook Time: 1 hour

Nihari is a slow-cooked mutton curry. The word Nihar originates from the Arabic word ‘Nahar’ which means ‘day’. It was served to the kings after the morning prayers.

Ingredients

1 cup baby lamb with bones
1 tsp mace
1 bay leaf
2 pods green cardamom
1 tsp cloves
1 pod black cardamom
2 tsp fresh garlic
1 tsp fresh ginger
1 tsp garam masala
1 Tbsp coriander powder
1 tsp yellow chilli powder
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1 Tbsp fried onions
1/2 cup curd
Salt to taste
1 Tbsp ghee
1 cup lamb stock
1 tsp gram Flour (besan)
Kewda water
1 tsp screw pine essence

Method

In a heavy bottomed pot boil lamb and remove the unwanted parts.

In a hot pan, add some ghee, whole garam masala and ginger garlic paste; stir till the paste is cooked. Add some fried onions.

Put turmeric powder, cumin powder, yellow chilli powder and coriander powder.

Saute with the boiled lamb. Add lamb stock to it and let it cook for sometime till the lamb gets tender.

Add nicely whisked curd and add diluted gram flour to the gravy. Season with salt.

Key Ingredients: Mace, bay leaf, green cardamom, cloves, ginger, garlic, black cardamom, garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric, cumin, onion, curd, salt, gram flour

Comments 11
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Yong Magliocco] - Dec 31, 2016
Woah nelly, how about them apsepl! [Keyanna] - Feb 01, 2017
Full of salient points. Don't stop beevniilg or writing! http://xrgkbdt.com [url=http://przzqfvtum.com]przzqfvtum[/url] [link=http://zkiqne.com]zkiqne[/link] [Rangler] - Feb 03, 2017
A simple and ingliletent point, well made. Thanks! [Mccade] - Feb 05, 2017
http://autoversicherungsratgeber.pw/württembergische-kfz-versicherung-stuttgart-fax.html [Chianna] - Feb 06, 2017
günstige gesetzliche versicherung [Anitra] - Feb 06, 2017
http://meineautoversicherung.top/kfz-versicherung-wurde-gekündigt-probezeit.html [Kiana] - Feb 06, 2017
http://viagrakopenbijdrogist.top/alternatieven-viagra-goedkoop.html [Joeie] - Feb 06, 2017
viagra effekt oslo [Burchard] - Feb 07, 2017
http://autofinanzierungz.pw/autokredit.html [Hawk] - Feb 07, 2017
http://meinkreditonline.info/kredit-haftet-der-ehepartner.html [Philinda] - Feb 08, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS