No Bake Cookies Recipe

Chef: Aditya Bal & Devanshi

Cookies made without any baking with oatmeal and peanut butter.

Ingredients Of No Bake Cookies

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 stick butter (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 Tbsp cocoa

1 cup oats

1 tsp vanilla essence

How to Make No Bake Cookies

Take sugar in a pan; add butter, milk. Let the sugar dissolve in milk. Keep aside for 10 mins.In a bowl, take oatmeal, cocoa, peanut butter, vanilla essence. In this dry mix, add the sugar-milk mix and stir evenly.Take a spoonful of the batter and flatten it out into round shapes. Put on a platter and chill till set.

