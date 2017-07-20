No Bake Cookies Recipe

Chef: Aditya Bal & Devanshi
Cookies made without any baking with oatmeal and peanut butter.
Ingredients Of No Bake Cookies
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup milk
1 stick butter (1/2 cup)
1/4 cup peanut butter
2 Tbsp cocoa
1 cup oats
1 tsp vanilla essence
How to Make No Bake Cookies
Take sugar in a pan; add butter, milk. Let the sugar dissolve in milk. Keep aside for 10 mins.In a bowl, take oatmeal, cocoa, peanut butter, vanilla essence. In this dry mix, add the sugar-milk mix and stir evenly.Take a spoonful of the batter and flatten it out into round shapes. Put on a platter and chill till set.
Key Ingredients: sugar, milk, butter, cocoa, oats, vanilla essence
