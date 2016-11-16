FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Oat Crusted Chicken Tenders

November 16, 2016

This super easy recipe is always a hit with kids – tender chicken smeared with a bunch of spices and fried crisp.

Ingredients

300g chicken breast, cut into strips
1/2 tsp salt
1 tbsp garlic paste
1 tbsp ginger paste
1 tbsp green chilli paste
1 cup oats
3/4 cup refined flour
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 tbsp dried mixed herbs (italian herb)
1 tsp garlic powder

Method

Place the chicken breast on a flat surface lined with cling wrap and hammer it with a meat mallet until you get equal thickness.

Cut the chicken breast into 2 inch thick strips (horizontally).

Place chicken strips in a mixing bowl.

Add salt, ginger, garlic and green chilli paste and mix well, ensuring the marinade gets rubbed into the chicken pieces. Keep aside to marinate for 15-20 minutes.

To make the oat crumb, place oats in a food processor, and process for 20 seconds or until coarsely ground. Add flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder and herbs. Pulse to make a coarse powder and spread out in an even layer in a plate.

To cook chicken tenders, heat a pan and brush with oil. Take each chicken strip, dredge in oat mixture and place on the hot pan, ensuring it is completely flat.

Cook until golden brown (3-5 minutes). When cooked on one side, flip over and cook on the other.

Serve hot and crispy.

