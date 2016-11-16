Oat Crusted Chicken Tenders

This super easy recipe is always a hit with kids – tender chicken smeared with a bunch of spices and fried crisp.

Ingredients

300g chicken breast, cut into strips

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp green chilli paste

1 cup oats

3/4 cup refined flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp dried mixed herbs (italian herb)

1 tsp garlic powder

Method

Place the chicken breast on a flat surface lined with cling wrap and hammer it with a meat mallet until you get equal thickness.

Cut the chicken breast into 2 inch thick strips (horizontally).

Place chicken strips in a mixing bowl.

Add salt, ginger, garlic and green chilli paste and mix well, ensuring the marinade gets rubbed into the chicken pieces. Keep aside to marinate for 15-20 minutes.

To make the oat crumb, place oats in a food processor, and process for 20 seconds or until coarsely ground. Add flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder and herbs. Pulse to make a coarse powder and spread out in an even layer in a plate.

To cook chicken tenders, heat a pan and brush with oil. Take each chicken strip, dredge in oat mixture and place on the hot pan, ensuring it is completely flat.

Cook until golden brown (3-5 minutes). When cooked on one side, flip over and cook on the other.

Serve hot and crispy.