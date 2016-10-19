Payyoli Chicken Fry

Payyoli is a place situated in the North Malabar coast of Kerala.The chicken fry recipe from there is a popular menu and available in most of the restaurants nearby. It’s very simple to follow the authentic Malabar flavored chicken fry recipe.

Ingredients:

Chicken- 1/2 kg

Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp

Ginger Garlic paste- 1 1/2 tbsp

Kashmiri chilly powder-1 tbsp

Chicken masala powder-1 tsp

Fennel powder- 1/2 tsp

Lemon juice-1 tsp

Salt-to taste

Green chilly slit-3 nos

Coconut grated- 1/4 cup

Curry leaves-4 spring.

Coconut oil-for frying

Preparation:

Marinate the medium cut chicken pieces with ingredients from 2 to 8 for one hour in fridge.

Fry it in the hot oil on medium flame until nice golden in color (Don’t fry fry until too brown).

Drain it from the oil in to paper towel.

In the same oil add grated coconut, curry leaves and green chilly slit; fry for few minutes until grated coconut become nice golden in color.

Mix it with the fried chicken pieces and serve hot…!!!