Payyoli Chicken Fry

Payyoli is a place situated in the North Malabar coast of Kerala.The chicken fry recipe from there is a popular menu and available in most of the restaurants nearby. It’s very simple to follow the authentic Malabar flavored chicken fry recipe.
Ingredients:
Chicken- 1/2 kg
Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp
Ginger Garlic paste- 1 1/2 tbsp
Kashmiri chilly powder-1 tbsp
Chicken masala powder-1 tsp
Fennel powder- 1/2 tsp
Lemon juice-1 tsp
Salt-to taste
Green chilly slit-3 nos
Coconut grated- 1/4 cup
Curry leaves-4 spring.
Coconut oil-for frying
Preparation:
Marinate the medium cut chicken pieces with ingredients from 2 to 8 for one hour in fridge.
Fry it in the hot oil on medium flame until nice golden in color (Don’t fry fry until too brown).
Drain it from the oil in to paper towel.
In the same oil add grated coconut, curry leaves and green chilly slit; fry for few minutes until grated coconut become nice golden in color.
Mix it with the fried chicken pieces and serve hot…!!!