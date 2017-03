Chef: Kunal Kapur

Recipe Servings: 2Prep

Time: 10 Minutes

We all love peanut butter, don’t we? Chef Kunal Kapur combines desi kulfi with peanut utter to make summers better.

Ingredients

1 litre milk

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp peanut butter

Salt

Method

Boil milk, add sugar and reduce it.

Add peanut butter & a pinch of salt to reduced milk & whisk it.

Pour it in kulfi moulds & deep freeze for 5 hours.

Serve

Key Ingredients: milk, sugar, peanut butter, salt