FLASH NEWS Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith

Kitchen Corner


Quinoa Pancakes

food.ndtv.com
March 22, 2017

Chef: Meher Mirza

Give a healthy spin to your morning breakfast with this easy-to-make quinoa pancakes. Top it with some fresh fruits and indulge!

Ingredients

2 cups quinoa flour
2 Tbsp light brown sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1 1/2 cups milk
½ tsp salt
2 Tbsp honey
2 eggs
Oil or butter to cook

Method

Combine all your dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. In another bowl, add all your wet ingredients and make sure everything is properly mixed. Then add the wet ingredients into the dry, mix thoroughly and let stand.

The batter should be a little thick. Meanwhile, add a little oil or butter into your pan or skillet and heat it.

You can use butter for a more voluptuous tasting pancake or oil for a healthier one (my favourite is coconut oil; I use it in everything!).

Turn down the heat. Pour a laddleful of the batter onto the pan and let it cook until you see little bubbles forming on the surface of the pancake, which is your sign to turn the pancake over and cook it for about two minutes on the other side. Serve with chopped fresh fruit, maple syrup, chocolate sauce or butter.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS