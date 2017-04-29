Recipe of Chicken Badaam Roll

Chef: Aruna Kirpal

Experience the juiciness of chicken pieces with an added crunch of aromatic almonds and flavourful spices. These chicken badaam roll will get your party started.

Ingredients

250 gm chicken breasts-cut into cubes

For dusting chicken:

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp garam masala

For the stuffing:

1 Tbsp oil

1 medium onion-chopped finely

10-12 almonds-blanched and sliced

2 green chillies-deseeded and sliced

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/4 tsp salt oil for shallow-frying

For the gravy:

4 Tbsp oil

5 green cardamoms-lightly crushed with skins

3 medium onions

12 garlic cloves

2.5 cm ginger piece

1 tsp poppy seed powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp white pepper powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 cup yogurt-beaten well

A pinch of saffron-diluted in warm water

How to Make Chicken Badaam Roll

For the rolls: Flatten chicken pieces with a kitchen hammer.

Mix the dusting ingredients together and coat the chicken pieces well.

Keep the pieces aside. For the stuffing Fry onions until transparent.

Stir in the remaining stuffing ingredients.

Put one tsp of the stuffing into each chicken piece and make into a roll.

Secure each roll with a toothpick or tie with thread. Heat some oil in a frying pan.

Cook the rolls on a high heat for about 7 minutes or until light brown.

For the gravy: Make a paste of the onion, garlic and ginger. Heat oil in a pan.

Add cardamoms and let them splutter Add onion paste and fry until golden brown.

Remove pan from heat.

Stir in all the dry ingredients and return the pan to medium heat.

Gradually add beaten yogurt and 1 cup of water, simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Add chicken rolls to the gravy, simmer and cook on a low flame for 20 minutes, or until cooked.

Remove the toothpick/thread before serving.

Serve sprinkled with diluted saffron and garam masala.

