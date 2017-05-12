31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
Kitchen Corner

Recipe of Kashmiri Mutton Koftas

food.ndtv.com
May 12, 2017

Chef: Suman Kaul

A popular recipe from the cuisine of Kashmiri Pandits, the koftas are midly spices and simply melt on your tongue.

Ingredients

For the Koftas –
500 gm boneless Lamb leg minced (Double minced)
5 gm Kashmiri mirch
Few drops hing soaked in water
5 gm garam masala
5 gm saunf powder
5 gm saunth powder
5 gm dhaniya powder
20 gm yoghurt
15 ml mustard oil ( pre-smoked)
Salt to taste

For the Tadka –
75 ml mustard oil
Few drops hing soaked in water
2 -3 small elaichi
1 big elaichi
2 gm jeera
1 star anise
3 gm red chili powder
175 ml water

How to Make Kashmiri Mutton Koftas

Mix all the ingredients of the koftas in the lamb mince, knead well and leave aside for 45 minutes. Heat mustard oil in a heavy bottom flat pan, until it smokes and cool it down slightly. Add all the spices saute for a minute add water and let it cook on a low flame. Shape the koftas with hand, slightly cylindrical in shape and slide them in the tadka. Cook the koftas and rotate the pan to turn them, avoid usage of any slicers. Turn off the heat and cover the pan for 5 minutes. Serve hot koftas with steamed rice.

Key Ingredients: lamb, garam masala. mustard oil, coriander, fennel, aniseed. asafoetida, yogurt, green cardamom, red chillies, cumin, star anise

