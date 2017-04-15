Recipe of Mixed Salad With Lotus Root

Chef: Wang Yixuan

A quick and easy-to-make salad to amp up your diet with a health quotient and a dash of variety.

Ingredients

20 gms iceberg lettuce

20 gms lollo rosso

20 gms endive lettuce

20 gms red cabbage

20 gms lotus root

15 gms pumpkin

15 gms yam bean

5 gms shallots

30 gms pomegranate

5 gms shallot oil

30 gms pomelo

Dressing

lemongrass sauce

How to Make Mixed Salad With Lotus Root

Clean and wash lettuce, dice it. Soak lotus root and pumpkin in vinegar. Mix all ingredients in a bowl, add lemongrass sauce. Portion in a salad bowl and garnish with pomelo and pomegranate.