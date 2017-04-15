Recipe of Mixed Salad With Lotus Root

Chef: Wang Yixuan
A quick and easy-to-make salad to amp up your diet with a health quotient and a dash of variety.
Ingredients
20 gms iceberg lettuce
20 gms lollo rosso
20 gms endive lettuce
20 gms red cabbage
20 gms lotus root
15 gms pumpkin
15 gms yam bean
5 gms shallots
30 gms pomegranate
5 gms shallot oil
30 gms pomelo
Dressing
lemongrass sauce
How to Make Mixed Salad With Lotus Root
Clean and wash lettuce, dice it. Soak lotus root and pumpkin in vinegar. Mix all ingredients in a bowl, add lemongrass sauce. Portion in a salad bowl and garnish with pomelo and pomegranate.