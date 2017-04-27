30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
  • LK Advani, MM Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara to be charged under IPC section 120B
  • Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon
  • Yuvraj Singh has joined the Indian squad and seemed in high spirits following an illness
  • Nine personnel suffered injuries due to the blast, out of which two are critical
  • The results are available on the board’s official website – http://ubse.uk.gov.in or http://uaresults.nic.in
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • HC has upheld the life imprisonment of 11 men convicted for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members
  • A 51 mm mortar bomb at a field firing range in Kishangarh, Rajasthan exploded today and injured 6 BSF personnel
  • The Maharashtra HSC Results 2017 will be available on the board’s official website http://mahresult.nic.in
  • Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala and North East India
Kitchen Corner

Recipe of Peanut Butter Cookies

food.ndtv.com
April 27, 2017

Chef: Aashna Ahuja

Healthy, gluten-free, oat-based cookies sure to satisfy all your cravings. And the best part? These cookies are high on fiber thanks to peanut butter, oats and banana.

Ingredients

½ cup of honey
½ cup of peanut butter
⅓ cup of mashed banana
4 tbsp of butter or ¼ cup melted coconut oil
2 eggs
1 tsp of vanilla extract
½ tsp of baking soda
½ tsp of baking powder
½ tsp of ground cinnamon
1 ½ of cup rolled oats (grind for 30 seconds in food processor)
1 ½ of cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

How to Make Peanut Butter Cookies

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, and lightly grease the baking sheets. Pour the honey and peanut butter mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the mashed banana and melted butter and whisk until the mixture is well blended.

Use your whisk to beat in the egg, then add vanilla essence. In another bowl, add oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Combine the dry and wet ingredients.

Then use an ice cream scoop to place even amounts of cookie dough onto the baking sheets. Bake the cookies until they’re just beginning to turn golden around the edges, about 15 minutes.

Then remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool completely on the wire rack. If desired, sprinkle lightly with flaky sea salt.

Key Ingredients: egg, baking powder, vanilla essence, baking soda, cinnamon, banana, butter

