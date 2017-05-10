Recipe of Tandoori Lamb Chops

Chef: Prem K Pogakula

Lamb chops marinated in strained yogurt and flavoursome masalas. Cooked till tender, this dish is a complete delight.

Ingredients

175 gm hung yogurt

12 gm cumin powder

25 gm garam masala

20 gm coriander powder

20 gm turmeric powder

25 gm chili powder

Salt to taste

Lemon juice

40 gm ginger and garlic paste

12 lamb chops (one bone on)

How to Make Tandoori Lamb Chops

Apply salt and ginger & garlic to lamb chops and keep aside for 20 min.

Take a bowl and make marinade with rest of the ingredients.

Apply marinade to the chops and leave the bowl covered for another 30-60 min.

Arrange lamb chops in the skewers and cook in the pre-heated tandoor till tender.

Once chops are cooked and have nice charred texture on top, remove from tandoor.

Garish with fresh coriander leaves; serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.

