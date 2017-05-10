FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

Recipe of Tandoori Lamb Chops

May 10, 2017

Chef: Prem K Pogakula

Lamb chops marinated in strained yogurt and flavoursome masalas. Cooked till tender, this dish is a complete delight.

Ingredients

175 gm hung yogurt
12 gm cumin powder
25 gm garam masala
20 gm coriander powder
20 gm turmeric powder
25 gm chili powder
Salt to taste
Lemon juice
40 gm ginger and garlic paste
12 lamb chops (one bone on)

How to Make Tandoori Lamb Chops

Apply salt and ginger & garlic to lamb chops and keep aside for 20 min.

Take a bowl and make marinade with rest of the ingredients.

Apply marinade to the chops and leave the bowl covered for another 30-60 min.

Arrange lamb chops in the skewers and cook in the pre-heated tandoor till tender.

Once chops are cooked and have nice charred texture on top, remove from tandoor.

Garish with fresh coriander leaves; serve hot with mint chutney and onion rings.

Key Ingredients: hung curd, red chilli, garam masala, coriander powder, cumin seeds, turmeric, salt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, lamb meat

