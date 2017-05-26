31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
  • Speaker did not allow Kapil Mishra to show posters and speak anything: Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP
  • I will reveal everything against Kejriwal, everything will be exposed. I will speak at Constitution Club at 5 pm
  • 4 to 5 AAP MLAs attacked me in the assembly: Kapil Mishra
  • Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi assembly
  • Congress has failed to retain its own loyalists, let alone getting fresh faces on board
Kitchen Corner

Recipe of Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

food.ndtv.com
May 26, 2017

Chef: Lynn Pereira

Love ice cream but can’t have it because you are lactose intolerant? Worry not. Vegan chocolate ice cream is here to the rescue. Chocolate ice cream made with almonds and bananas.

Ingredients

100 gm almonds
1 1/2 cup water
1 banana
1 Tbsp cocoa powder
2 Tbsp raw sugar
4-5 drops vanilla essence

How to Make Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Blanch the almonds and grind them with the skin with 1 and 1/2 cup of water. Strain the liquid. Put this liquid in a pan and reduce it for 2 minutes. Let it cool for 5 minutes. Blend almond milk reduction, banana, cocoa powder, sugar and vanilla essence in a food processor. Put this mixture in a bowl and keep it in the freezer. Let it be there for an hour. After an hour remove it and blend it again with a hand blender for 2 minutes. Return the bowl to the freezer and let it remain for an hour. Ice cream will be ready to eat.

Key Ingredients: almonds, cocoa, vanilla essence, Chocolate, banana, sugar

