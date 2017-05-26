Recipe of Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Chef: Lynn Pereira

Love ice cream but can’t have it because you are lactose intolerant? Worry not. Vegan chocolate ice cream is here to the rescue. Chocolate ice cream made with almonds and bananas.

Ingredients

100 gm almonds

1 1/2 cup water

1 banana

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

2 Tbsp raw sugar

4-5 drops vanilla essence

How to Make Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Blanch the almonds and grind them with the skin with 1 and 1/2 cup of water. Strain the liquid. Put this liquid in a pan and reduce it for 2 minutes. Let it cool for 5 minutes. Blend almond milk reduction, banana, cocoa powder, sugar and vanilla essence in a food processor. Put this mixture in a bowl and keep it in the freezer. Let it be there for an hour. After an hour remove it and blend it again with a hand blender for 2 minutes. Return the bowl to the freezer and let it remain for an hour. Ice cream will be ready to eat.

Key Ingredients: almonds, cocoa, vanilla essence, Chocolate, banana, sugar