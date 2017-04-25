Recipe of Whole Baked Raan

Chef: Roopa Gulati

This rustic and hearty raan boasts of a shahi taste that will leave you wanting more.

Ingredients

1 1/2 kg leg of lamb

3 onions, chopped

3 Tbsp whole garlic cloves

2 pieces of sliced ginger

1 Tbsp black peppercorns

Water to cover

For the marinade:

3 Tbsp hung yoghurt

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp grated ginger

2 Tbsp coriander paste

1 Tbsp roasted, ground coriander

1 tsp roasted, ground cumin

1 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp nutmeg powder

4 Tbsp oil

For mint chutney:

4 Tbsp mint leaves

2 Tbsp chopped coriander

4 green chillies

1 tsp garlic paste

2 tsp sugar

3 Tbsp lemon juice and salt

How to Make Whole Baked Raan

Place lamb in a large pan with onions, garlic, ginger, pepper and some water.

Cook for 30 minutes. Cool the lamb with liquid.

Score meat with a sharp knife.

Combine marinade ingredients.

Rub it into meat and set aside for 5 hours.

Bake leg in a very hot oven at 220 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.

Baste occasionally with oil.

For the mint chutney, grind all ingredients together.

Serve with meat.