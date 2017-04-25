FLASH NEWS Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma fined for code of conduct breach during IPL clash against Rising Pune Supergiant Bail plea of Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit, another accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, dismissed by Bombay High Court DMK leads shutdown in TamilNadu seeking drought relief package; Stalin arrested DMK leaders MK Stalin and T.R. Baalu detained in Thiruvarur during protests in support of drought-hit farmers India goalkeeper and Arjuna awardee Subrata Paul fails dope test Waiving of farmers’ loans nationwide could increase deficit by 2% of GDP: CEA Arvind Subramanian Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) suspends President Lalit Kumar Modi, along with 3 other top officials Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court

Kitchen Corner


Recipe of Whole Baked Raan

food.ndtv.com
April 25, 2017

Chef: Roopa Gulati

This rustic and hearty raan boasts of a shahi taste that will leave you wanting more.

Ingredients
1 1/2 kg leg of lamb
3 onions, chopped
3 Tbsp whole garlic cloves
2 pieces of sliced ginger
1 Tbsp black peppercorns
Water to cover

For the marinade:
3 Tbsp hung yoghurt
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp grated ginger
2 Tbsp coriander paste
1 Tbsp roasted, ground coriander
1 tsp roasted, ground cumin
1 tsp chilli powder
1/2 tsp nutmeg powder
4 Tbsp oil

For mint chutney:
4 Tbsp mint leaves
2 Tbsp chopped coriander
4 green chillies
1 tsp garlic paste
2 tsp sugar
3 Tbsp lemon juice and salt

How to Make Whole Baked Raan

Place lamb in a large pan with onions, garlic, ginger, pepper and some water.

Cook for 30 minutes. Cool the lamb with liquid.

Score meat with a sharp knife.

Combine marinade ingredients.

Rub it into meat and set aside for 5 hours.

Bake leg in a very hot oven at 220 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.

Baste occasionally with oil.

For the mint chutney, grind all ingredients together.

Serve with meat.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS