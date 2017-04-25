Recipe of Whole Baked Raan

Chef: Roopa Gulati
This rustic and hearty raan boasts of a shahi taste that will leave you wanting more.
Ingredients
1 1/2 kg leg of lamb
3 onions, chopped
3 Tbsp whole garlic cloves
2 pieces of sliced ginger
1 Tbsp black peppercorns
Water to cover
For the marinade:
3 Tbsp hung yoghurt
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp grated ginger
2 Tbsp coriander paste
1 Tbsp roasted, ground coriander
1 tsp roasted, ground cumin
1 tsp chilli powder
1/2 tsp nutmeg powder
4 Tbsp oil
For mint chutney:
4 Tbsp mint leaves
2 Tbsp chopped coriander
4 green chillies
1 tsp garlic paste
2 tsp sugar
3 Tbsp lemon juice and salt
How to Make Whole Baked Raan
Place lamb in a large pan with onions, garlic, ginger, pepper and some water.
Cook for 30 minutes. Cool the lamb with liquid.
Score meat with a sharp knife.
Combine marinade ingredients.
Rub it into meat and set aside for 5 hours.
Bake leg in a very hot oven at 220 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.
Baste occasionally with oil.
For the mint chutney, grind all ingredients together.
Serve with meat.