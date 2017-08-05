Santosh Rawat Takes Charge as Multi-property Executive Pastry Chef

The ace pastry chef to shoulder the portfolio of JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and JW Marriott Juhu, under the newly elevated position
Santosh Rawat, formerly the Executive Pastry Chef at the luxury business hotel – JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has been elevated to the position of Multi-Property Executive Pastry Chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Chef Santosh brings with him an experience of 16 years with leading luxury and business hotels in India and across various cities internationally. As the Multi-property Executive Pastry Chef, he will oversee the patisserie operations at both the five star hotel properties.
Prior his previous official capacity, Chef Santosh has been a part of the pre-opening team at 8 hotels at international locations. He has worked with some of the finest hotel brands across the globe such as Hyatt and Shangri-La. He brings to the table a natural flair for designing and curating personalized desserts with ease. With his forte lying in flavour and textures, Chef Santosh believes that superlative quality, taste, texture and presentation are of utmost importance while preparing any dish.
One of the many masterpieces created by Chef Santosh was the first-ever life-sized replica of the beautiful chandelier made entirely from chocolate that adorned the lobby of JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The chocolate chandelier was 15 feet in height and was made using 450 kgs of chocolate. The man of many innovations has led novel initiatives such as the attempt to set a world record for the longest trail of chocolate eggs during Easter, 2017 and the gallery showcase of 50 designer cakes at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. He has also curated over 40 themed desserts as part of the meetings imagined initiative and 30 edible chocolate arts on canvas.
