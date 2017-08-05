Santosh Rawat Takes Charge as Multi-property Executive Pastry Chef

The ace pastry chef to shoulder the portfolio of JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and JW Marriott Juhu, under the newly elevated position

Santosh Rawat, formerly the Executive Pastry Chef at the luxury business hotel – JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has been elevated to the position of Multi-Property Executive Pastry Chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Chef Santosh brings with him an experience of 16 years with leading luxury and business hotels in India and across various cities internationally. As the Multi-property Executive Pastry Chef, he will oversee the patisserie operations at both the five star hotel properties.

Prior his previous official capacity, Chef Santosh has been a part of the pre-opening team at 8 hotels at international locations. He has worked with some of the finest hotel brands across the globe such as Hyatt and Shangri-La. He brings to the table a natural flair for designing and curating personalized desserts with ease. With his forte lying in flavour and textures, Chef Santosh believes that superlative quality, taste, texture and presentation are of utmost importance while preparing any dish.

One of the many masterpieces created by Chef Santosh was the first-ever life-sized replica of the beautiful chandelier made entirely from chocolate that adorned the lobby of JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The chocolate chandelier was 15 feet in height and was made using 450 kgs of chocolate. The man of many innovations has led novel initiatives such as the attempt to set a world record for the longest trail of chocolate eggs during Easter, 2017 and the gallery showcase of 50 designer cakes at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. He has also curated over 40 themed desserts as part of the meetings imagined initiative and 30 edible chocolate arts on canvas.

About JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar offers effortless elegance and sophistication. Located 1 km away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Mumbai; making it an ideal destination for business and stay. With 585 intimate rooms, the property offers authentic cuisines crafted with passion, care and local flavors. With over 56,000 sq.ft. of indoor and outdoor convention space, the property offers 11 well-appointed meeting rooms with state-of-the-art conferencing facilities. The holistic Spa by JW offers a host of therapies to help you relax. At crafted perfectly so you are always left with the experience and luxury you truly desire.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is the world’s largest hotel company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with nearly 6,000 properties in 120 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company’s 30 leading brands include: Bulgari®, The Ritz-Carlton® and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve®, St. Regis®, W®, EDITION®, JW Marriott®, The Luxury Collection®, Marriott Hotels®, Westin®, Le Méridien®, Renaissance® Hotels, Sheraton®, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments®, Marriott Vacation Club®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Tribute Portfolio™, Design Hotels™, Gaylord Hotels®, Courtyard®, Four Points® by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites®, Fairfield Inn & Suites®, Residence Inn®, TownePlace Suites®, AC Hotels by Marriott®, Aloft®, Element®, Moxy® Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott®. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com and @MarriottIntl.