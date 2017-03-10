Savouring the art of tasting chocolates

Bengaluru: We all love chocolates and many of us have tried our hand at making it. But very few know that chocolate tasting is an art that has many dos and don’ts. “For us laymen, we pop everything inside our mouth. I can have any chocolate, that’s how much I love them. Didn’t know about the dos and don’ts. Really, Are there any,” asks Priti Kona, Bengaluru-based foodie and IT professional. A chocolate-tasting session was held recently in Bengaluru with Mumbai-based philanthropist, entrepreneur and master chocolatier Zeba Kohli. Here’s a guide to savour the flavours.

– Chocolate tasting should be done without distractions. Keep a notebook handy, to take down notes regarding flavours, textures and smells.

– Clean your palate before you begin to taste. You shouldn’t have residual flavours of your previous meal.

– Take a substantial amount to taste, so that you are able to detect the nuances. The flavour of the chocolate will evolve over the course, till you finish it.

– Never have cold chocolate, because you will never be able to tell about the flavours. Bring it to room temperature before you try it.

– Have a good look at the chocolate, look for air bubbles, swirling, or an uneven surface. The chocolate should look as good as it tastes. If the chocolate has a dull matte look, it means it hasn’t been moulded well.

– Smell the chocolate to engage the senses – this will give you an idea of the aroma and flavour.

– Place the chocolate on the tongue and allow it melt. This will let the cocoa butter to distribute evenly in the mouth.

– If you chew a chocolate, chances are it will throw many flavours. But don’t chew too many times, since we are tasting the chocolate and not eating.