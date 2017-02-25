05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday
  • Farmers call statewide bandh in Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai
  • CBI registers a case against Prannoy Roy for causing an alleged loss to Bank: Sources
  • Sensex Slips 41 Points on Profit-booking, Mixed Asian Cues
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
Spring Rolls

food.ndtv.com
February 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chef: Niru Gupta

One of the most loved Chinese snack, here is the recipe of vegetarian spring rolls.

Ingredients

For the pancakes:
1/2 cup flour
1 egg
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup milk
3 Tbsp oil mix the water, oil and milk together

For the filling:
1 cup thinly shredded cabbage
1 cups spring onions-including leaves, finely chopped
1 cup thinly shredded carrot
1/2 tsp salt
2 Tbsp oil
4 cloves garlic-very finely chopped
1 tsp soya sauce
2 Tbsp celery-chopped fine
1 Tbsp flour, made into thin paste by adding water
Oil for deep frying

Method

Make the pancakes with the pancake ingredients. Heat the 1 tbsp oil and stir-fry the garlic and onions over high heat till the onions are a little soft. Add the rest of the filling ingredients and turn around a few times, still over a high heat. Take a pancake and place a heaped tbsp of filling towards one edge.

Fold that edge over the filling, then the two sides thus formed over the fold, and roll over till the end, sealing that edge with the flour paste. It is very important to seal the filling in, so that it does not spill out while frying. Double fry the pancakes.

