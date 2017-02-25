Chef: Niru Gupta

One of the most loved Chinese snack, here is the recipe of vegetarian spring rolls.

Ingredients

For the pancakes:

1/2 cup flour

1 egg

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup milk

3 Tbsp oil mix the water, oil and milk together

For the filling:

1 cup thinly shredded cabbage

1 cups spring onions-including leaves, finely chopped

1 cup thinly shredded carrot

1/2 tsp salt

2 Tbsp oil

4 cloves garlic-very finely chopped

1 tsp soya sauce

2 Tbsp celery-chopped fine

1 Tbsp flour, made into thin paste by adding water

Oil for deep frying

Method

Make the pancakes with the pancake ingredients. Heat the 1 tbsp oil and stir-fry the garlic and onions over high heat till the onions are a little soft. Add the rest of the filling ingredients and turn around a few times, still over a high heat. Take a pancake and place a heaped tbsp of filling towards one edge.

Fold that edge over the filling, then the two sides thus formed over the fold, and roll over till the end, sealing that edge with the flour paste. It is very important to seal the filling in, so that it does not spill out while frying. Double fry the pancakes.