Sri Lankan Devilled Chicken

Ingredients:
· Chicken breast (Boneless)
· Tomatoes
· Bell peppers
· Onion
· Coriander leaves
· Chili flakes
· Tastemaker (for taste)
· Pepper powder
· Green chilies
· Garlic
· Chilli powder
· Water
· Curry leaves
· Maida (for marinating)
· Cornflour (for marinating)
· Salt
· Tomato sauce
Preparation
For marinating:
· Marinate the chicken pieces with two spoons each of Maida and cornflour, a pinch of chili flakes, pepper powder, and salt.
· Fry the marinated chicken.
Cooking:
· Heat oil in a pan and add curry leaves, garlic, onions, green chili, bell peppers, and tomato, and sauté for two minutes.
· Add chili powder, water and tomato sauce.
· Add pepper powder, tastemaker, chili flakes, and sauce when water boils.
· Add the fried chicken to the mixture and stir for two minutes.
· Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.