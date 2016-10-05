Sri Lankan Devilled Chicken

Ingredients:

· Chicken breast (Boneless)

· Tomatoes

· Bell peppers

· Onion

· Coriander leaves

· Chili flakes

· Tastemaker (for taste)

· Pepper powder

· Green chilies

· Garlic

· Chilli powder

· Water

· Curry leaves

· Maida (for marinating)

· Cornflour (for marinating)

· Salt

· Tomato sauce

Preparation

For marinating:

· Marinate the chicken pieces with two spoons each of Maida and cornflour, a pinch of chili flakes, pepper powder, and salt.

· Fry the marinated chicken.

Cooking:

· Heat oil in a pan and add curry leaves, garlic, onions, green chili, bell peppers, and tomato, and sauté for two minutes.

· Add chili powder, water and tomato sauce.

· Add pepper powder, tastemaker, chili flakes, and sauce when water boils.

· Add the fried chicken to the mixture and stir for two minutes.

· Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.