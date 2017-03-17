FLASH NEWS Suspected suicide bomber blows himself up outside Paramilitary unit’s camp in Dhaka Calcutta High Court orders CBI to probe Narada sting operation One killed and two injured after a suicide attack on a Frontier Constabulary Centre in Shabqadar near Charsadda: Pakistan Priest and Nuns accused of covering up the rape case involving Father Robin, surrender before police Fire broke out in a store in Dwarka’s Welcome hotel complex. MS Dhoni and Jharkhand team who were staying there evacuated safely OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses

Sticky Rice with Mango

March 17, 2017

Chef: Veena Arora, The Imperial HotelRecipe Servings: 2

Cook Time: 1 Hour 15 Minutes + Time to soak rice

This dish is also know known as ‘Khao Neow Ma Muang’. A classic Thai dessert where sticky rice are cooked with coconut milk and served with diced mangoes.

Ingredients

– 30 gms white sticky rice
– 60 ml coconut milk
– 5 gms sugar
– 1 gms salt
– 2 gms sesame seeds, roasted
– 1 ripe mango

Method:

– Wash sticky rice and soak it for 8 hours. Put it in muslin cloth and steam it till half done.

– Put coconut milk in a pot, add sugar and salt. Keep on stirring it on slow flame till it becomes a little thick.

– When sticky rice is fully done, pack it with coconut milk, leaving 1 tbsp of coconut milk aside for garnishing.

– Peel the mango and dice it.

– Put sticky rice in a small mould.

– De-mould it onto a plate. Garnish with a tbsp of coconut milk and sesame seeds.

– Serve it with dices of mango.

