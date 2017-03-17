Sticky Rice with Mango

Chef: Veena Arora, The Imperial HotelRecipe Servings: 2

Cook Time: 1 Hour 15 Minutes + Time to soak rice

This dish is also know known as ‘Khao Neow Ma Muang’. A classic Thai dessert where sticky rice are cooked with coconut milk and served with diced mangoes.

Ingredients

– 30 gms white sticky rice

– 60 ml coconut milk

– 5 gms sugar

– 1 gms salt

– 2 gms sesame seeds, roasted

– 1 ripe mango

Method:

– Wash sticky rice and soak it for 8 hours. Put it in muslin cloth and steam it till half done.

– Put coconut milk in a pot, add sugar and salt. Keep on stirring it on slow flame till it becomes a little thick.

– When sticky rice is fully done, pack it with coconut milk, leaving 1 tbsp of coconut milk aside for garnishing.

– Peel the mango and dice it.

– Put sticky rice in a small mould.

– De-mould it onto a plate. Garnish with a tbsp of coconut milk and sesame seeds.

– Serve it with dices of mango.