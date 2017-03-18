Summers coolers for the very hot “you’

We are approaching the dreaded summers. And the only way you can keep your cool is by sipping some delicious coolers. We give you some quick cooling recipes to quench your thirst.

Go, try your hand.

Use the favourite summer veggie to make a refreshing mocktail.Yes, make a delicious cucumber juice with a hint of lemon. Take 300gm fresh cucumber, 15 ml lemon juice and 150 gm crushed ice. Mix all ingredients in a shaker, pour it into a glass of soda and garnish it with basil leaves. “Lemon and lime are great thirst quenchers. They are ideal for summers. A dash of lemon in any juice will enhance the taste. And citrus is a must when the temperature outside bursting,” says Dietician Moumita Chakraborty.

Lemon Espresso

Ingredients:

– 4 cups creamy milk

– 12 tbsp chopped dark chocolate

– 2 tbsp instant coffee powder

– Sugar as per taste

– 2 tbsp grated lemon

Method: Put some milk in a pan, add some sugar. Then add coffee powder, chocolate, and grated lemon. Stir and cook on a flame. Cool it after it’s done. Put the mixture in a coffee mug and serve.

Carrot Orange Mocktail

Ingredients:

– 3 cups chilled Carrot juice

– 2 cups chilled Orange juice

– 2 tbsp Lemon juice

– 4 tbsp Honey

– Crushed ice

– Sliced Lemon

– 4-6 mint leaves

Method: Put orange juice, carrot juice, lemon juice, honey, ice in a shaker and mix it well. Put the mixture in a serving glass. Garnish the drink with a lemon slice and mint leaves.

Banana Mocktail

Ingredients:

– 2 cups chilled apple juice

– 2 cups chilled orange juice

– 2 bananas (sliced)

Method: Put the ingredients in a glass and blend it well. Put the mixture in a serving glass.