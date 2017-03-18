FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Summers coolers for the very hot “you’

Indrani Thakurata
March 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

We are approaching the dreaded summers. And the only way you can keep your cool is by sipping some delicious coolers. We give you some quick cooling recipes to quench your thirst.
Go, try your hand.

Use the favourite summer veggie to make a refreshing mocktail.Yes, make a delicious cucumber juice with a hint of lemon. Take 300gm fresh cucumber, 15 ml lemon juice and 150 gm crushed ice. Mix all ingredients in a shaker, pour it into a glass of soda and garnish it with basil leaves. “Lemon and lime are great thirst quenchers. They are ideal for summers. A dash of lemon in any juice will enhance the taste. And citrus is a must when the temperature outside bursting,” says Dietician Moumita Chakraborty.

Lemon Espresso

Ingredients:
– 4 cups creamy milk
– 12 tbsp chopped dark chocolate
– 2 tbsp instant coffee powder
– Sugar as per taste
– 2 tbsp grated lemon

Method: Put some milk in a pan, add some sugar. Then add coffee powder, chocolate, and grated lemon. Stir and cook on a flame. Cool it after it’s done. Put the mixture in a coffee mug and serve.

Carrot Orange Mocktail

Ingredients:
– 3 cups chilled Carrot juice
– 2 cups chilled Orange juice
– 2 tbsp Lemon juice
– 4 tbsp Honey
– Crushed ice
– Sliced Lemon
– 4-6 mint leaves

Method: Put orange juice, carrot juice, lemon juice, honey, ice in a shaker and mix it well. Put the mixture in a serving glass. Garnish the drink with a lemon slice and mint leaves.

Banana Mocktail

Ingredients:
– 2 cups chilled apple juice
– 2 cups chilled orange juice
– 2 bananas (sliced)

Method: Put the ingredients in a glass and blend it well. Put the mixture in a serving glass.

