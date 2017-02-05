FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Kitchen Corner


Thai Curry Bread

food.ndtv.com
February 5, 2017

Chef: Alok Kumar Pathran

Restaurant: Jaipur Marriott Hotel

Recipe Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 40 Minutes

Why step out to the supermarket when you can make delicious bread at home? The freshness of the bread and the warm flavours of thai curry paste make this loaf impressive.

Ingredients

2 cups of refined flour
2 Tbsp of red Thai curry paste
1 tsp of salt
2 tsp of gluten
1 tsp of fresh yeast
2 tsp of bread improver
5 Tbsp of cooking oil
1 tsp of castor sugar
2 leaves of kaffir lime
2 tsp of galangal
1/2 a cup of water

Method

Mix yeast in 10 ml of luke warm water with 1 tsp of sugar and a pinch of salt.

Now finely chop the galangal and kaffir lime.

Prepare the dough using refined flour, gluten, bread improver, oil, water and yeast solution.

Punch the dough nicely to increase the gluten strength.

Now flatten the dough and apply Thai curry paste and roll the bread like pin wheel.

Place it in the bread mould and put a deep cut on the top to separate the layers.

Let it prove for an hour in warm temperature.

Bake it at 200 c for 15 min. or till golden color on top.

Key Ingredients: Salt, Vegetable Oil, Sugar

