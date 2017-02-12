Valentine’s Day 2017: 10 Most Romantic Recipes

It’s that time of the year again when everything from the weather to our mood is a bit romantic. It’s the most perfect setting when love is in the air, joy in our heart and good food on our plates. Valentine’s Day is a day of love and goes without saying that there’s a lot to love about food. There’s is, of course, the food of love also known as aphrodisiacs. These are foods that can make your heart race and fill you up with a fuzzy feeling. Now, whether that’s true or not, you decide but what we know is that being served a good meal can really make you feel loved.

This Valentine’s Day 2017, do something special. From delicious dinner to lovely dessert recipes, we’ve done all the planning for you so you don’t have to. There’s something for everyone and every kind of feeling. Stop blushing and get cooking, you won’t be disappointed. We promise.

1. Valentine Pizza

Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew

Well, the name says it but this pizza is actually more than that. Freshly made pizza crust topped with cherry tomatoes, Gruyere cheese, salami, black olive and everything you love.

2. Creamy Mushroom Soup

Recipe by Chef Prem K. Pokagula, The Imperial, New Delhi

A creamy and rich mushroom soup with flavours that will seduce you. So, you’ve been warned.

3. Love Cake

Recipe by Chef Nikhil Chibb

May be it’s true. Some ingredients can actually put you in the mood. Whip this cake up with aphrodisiacal ingredients and know for sure.

4. Hot Cointreau Souffle

Recipe by Chef Seema Chandra

Light, fluffy and delicate- all at once. Just like our feelings. Make this dessert for your health conscious partner as it uses no butter, no flour and no milk. All you need is lots of love.

5. Cheese Fondue

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Fondue is a popular Swiss dish of melted cheese with an array of accompaniments like toasted bread, crudités and fresh fruits that are dip in the cheesy mix and enjoyed.

6. Salted Caramel Tarts

Recipe by Chef Gunjan Khetarpal

A little bit sweet and a little bit salty but just enough to tease you both. These freshly baked tartlets are made with chocolate, salted caramel, butter and cream.

7. Grilled Citrus Fish

Recipe by Chef Ritu Dalmia

Tender sole fish grilled to perfection and then drizzled with a garlicky and orangey sauce. Everything you’re looking for in one dish.

8. Honey Chicken Wings

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal

Sweet and saucy, this one will make you want to lick your fingers. No naughty thoughts, please.

9. Kiwi Margarita

Recipe by Chef Ravindra Aley, Indigo Deli, New Delhi

Strawberries are old school, make way for our new hero that’ll some fun and curiosity to your date night. The sweetness of fresh and innocent kiwis masks the deadly hit of tequila. That’s what you want, don’t you?

10. Baked Eggs

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Nothing like a breakfast in bed for a cozy start to your day. Bake these beautiful eggs with cherry tomatoes, spinach, cream, butter and some fresh parsley. Chances are you wouldn’t want to get out bed!