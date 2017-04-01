White Chocolate and Lemon Sorbet

FLASH NEWS Centre released assistance of Rs.1,712.10 crore from National Disaster Response Fund to Tamil Nadu for drought and cyclone relief Madhya Pradesh plans to introduce death penalty for rapists TMC allowing illegal slaughterhouses in Bengal: BJP Minister Thank you for doing nothing in Goa: Parrikar to Digvijaya Power, water bills will rise, if BJP, Cong win MCD: Kejriwal Indians are argumentative but never intolerant: President Pranab China bans burqas, ‘abnormal’ beards in Muslim province Saina not a special player I have to beat every time: Sindhu Philippine Prez calls major media outlets “sons of whore” Emergency declared after US bridge collapses in fire

April 1, 2017

Chef: Plavaneeta Borah

Ridiculous simple to make and incredibly delicious, this sorbet recipe is sure to be a lunchtime favourite. Tip in some fresh mint leaves for some zing.

Ingredients

125gm white chocolate2 lemons, juiced400ml cold milk A few sprigs mint leaves, finely chopped

Method

1. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or microwave, and stir it to get a smooth liquid. Do not over heat it.

Pour in the cold milk and mix well. Let it cool. 2. Add the lemon juice and mint leaves, and mix well.

Transfer into sorbet moulds and freeze in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours or until set.

Key Ingredients: Sugar, Milk, White Chocolate, Lemon, Mint Leaves.

