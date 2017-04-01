White Chocolate and Lemon Sorbet

Chef: Plavaneeta Borah

Ridiculous simple to make and incredibly delicious, this sorbet recipe is sure to be a lunchtime favourite. Tip in some fresh mint leaves for some zing.

Ingredients

125gm white chocolate2 lemons, juiced400ml cold milk A few sprigs mint leaves, finely chopped

Method

1. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or microwave, and stir it to get a smooth liquid. Do not over heat it.

Pour in the cold milk and mix well. Let it cool. 2. Add the lemon juice and mint leaves, and mix well.

Transfer into sorbet moulds and freeze in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours or until set.

