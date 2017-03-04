30,000 attend wedding of Maharashtra BJP chief’s son

Almost the entire state cabinet, led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, descended upon the city for the mega marriage ceremony of Bhokardan MLA Santosh Danve, son of state BJP president Raosaheb Danve. The bride is the daughter of well-known musician-composer Rajesh Sarkate

The guests for the ostentatious affair ranged from an unprecedented number of VVIPs to bureaucrats and commoners from Aurangabad and Jalna. Among the politicians who turned up were two Shiv Sena ministers of state, opposition leaders and MLAs cutting across party lines.

“Over 30,000 guests attended the marriage ceremony ,” said state BJP spokesperson Shirish Boralkar. “This is not unusual as lots of people love Raosaheb Danve, who has been in public life for almost four decades.” A structure resembling a huge medieval palace was set up on the sprawling Jabinda Estate on the outskirts of the city , where the marriage was conducted. The entrance to the estate was brightly lit with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling while a red carpet rolled from here to the stage where the couple was seated.

The police kept a watch on the proceedings through drone cameras that hovered over the venue at regular intervals.

The ceremony was reminiscent, though on a smaller scale, of the marriage function of Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s daughter in Nagpur in December last year. At least ten chartered or special flights carrying VIPs were flown in to the city for the ceremony . Among the VVIPs were Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Fadnavis, Mohan Bhagwat, Maneka Gandhi and Baba Ramdev.

It may be mentioned here that a bill in the Lok Sabha seeks to put a limit on the number of guests to be invited and dishes to be served at weddings to check the “show of wealth”. The bill also wants those spending above Rs 5 lakh to contribute towards the marriage of girls from the poorer sections of society.

Public sentiment about the lavishness of Danve’s son’s marriage wasn’t exactly complimentary. Many felt the celebrations could have been toned down given that the entire Marathwada region had reeled under severe drought for years, with several farmers ending their lives out of desperation.