  • Tamil Nadu Congress stages ‘road roko’, condemns attack on Rahul’s convoy
  • Pakistan got a Hindu minister for the time in two decades
  • Khawaja Muhammad AsifKhwaja Asif is the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan
  • This is politics by PM Modi, RSS. Why will they condemn the act if they have only done it: Rahul Gandhi on the attack on his car
  • US President Donald Trump embarked on a 17-day holiday to one of his golf resorts
  • Gujarat Congress MLAs to meet Karnataka Governor today
  • Salman Khan appeared in a court for verification of his bail bond in a case related to violation of the Arms Act
  • I want your support. No one can hide the truth: DK Shivakumar, Congress on I-T Raids
  • Vice Presidential Election — We will win in a massive way. Venkaiah ji is a good human being: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
National

900 Hyderabad Homes Searched By Commandos Overnight In Hunt For Robbers

ndtv.com
July 5, 2017

Police and anti-terror commandos searched nearly 900 homes at a Hyderabad high-rise for hours last night, suspecting that a gang that had attempted a daring robbery earlier in the day was hiding there.

For eight hours, commandos of the elite Octopus or Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations in Andhra Pradesh searched apartments at the Happy Homes Towers in the city’s Rajender Nagar area, looking for at least seven men who had tried to rob a Muthoot Finance office.

In CCTV footage from the Muthoot office, two of the suspects are seen talking to an official, apparently as customers, when a few more men barge in holding guns.

Acting quickly, the official went to a window and waved his arms, frantically screaming for help. One of his colleagues pressed an emergency alarm. The gang was forced to abandon its plan and escape.

The SUV used in the attempted robbery was found at the Happy Homes Towers, which triggered a massive search at the residential complex. A bag, a big blade and a hunting axe were reportedly seized from the car, a Chevrolet Tavera.

The watchman of the building had noticed some men breaking the number plate of the vehicle parked near one of the towers. When he raised an alarm, the men ran away.

The suspects are seen in footage from three CCTVs in the complex.

Batches of commandos arrived through the night to look for the suspects, believed by the police to be hiding in two apartments.

A large number of policemen and commandos swarmed the buildings as the hunt went on till 3.30 am this morning. Senior police officer Gangi Reddy said two suspects have been taken into custody and will be questioned today.

