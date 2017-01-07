FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

A Week After New Year Shame, Woman In Burqa Molested In Bengaluru

January 7, 2017

Barely a week after Bengaluru was put to shame by incidents of mass molestation and assault on New Year’s Eve, another incident of alleged molestation has come to light.

A young woman wearing a burqa was reportedly attacked by a man early morning on Friday in North Bengaluru’s KG Haali residential area as she was walking on her way to work.

It is believed that the man followed her, grabbed her and pinned her to the ground as she screamed for help. She received abrasions on her legs, arms and her tongue.

The attacker reportedly ran away when the barking of street dogs raised an alarm. Residents then rushed to the help the woman and took her to a Hospital.

The police said they have launched a search for the suspect.

On December 31, in a similar incident, a young woman walking home was approached by two men on a scooter. Alarmed, she tried to side-step them, but one man disembarked and attacked her. As she fought back, he pushed her towards the other man. He molested her, and then threw her hard to the ground. The video – recorded by security cameras at a house nearby in East Bengaluru – shows a group of people watching the assault without intervening.

The city police has been facing a storm of criticism after a group of men groped, stalked and harassed women on New Year’s Eve, as thousands of people were partying in the city’s biggest commercial stretch. Forty-five security cameras recorded the crowd and video footage circulated on social media had showed women crying and seeking help.

