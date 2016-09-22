FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

AAP leader Somnath Bharti arrested in AIIMS assault case

indiatoday.in
September 22, 2016

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday for assaulting AIIMS security guards on September, 9.

Anindya Banerjee

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on the charges of assaulting AIIMS security guards on September, 9. An FIR was registered in this connection on September, 11 after AIIMS chief security officer lodged a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station.

Somnath Bharti was picked up as he left from his house-cum-office for court. Bharti was to appear as the counsel in the court for another AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was earlier arrested for molesting a woman.

Somnath Bharti tweeted about his arrest, saying, “I am in Hauz Khas police station under arrest in Gautam Nagar Kalah.”

On September, 11 AIIMS CSO RS Rawat lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing Bharti and his 300 supporters of misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS.

In his written complaint, Rawat said, “Bharti, around 9.45 am on September 9, provoked the mob to damage the fence of government property (AIIMS)”.

Rawat also told the police that Bharti gave permission to unauthorised persons with JCB machines to get access inside AIIMS from Gautam Nagar Nallah road side.

This is not the first time Somnath Bharti was found on the wrong side of the law. Earlier, he was arrested in a domestic violence case and got a rap from the Delhi High Court for infamous midnight drive against people from African community.

