AAP leader Somnath Bharti arrested in AIIMS assault case

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday for assaulting AIIMS security guards on September, 9.



Delhi Police on Thursday arrested AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on the charges of assaulting AIIMS security guards on September, 9. An FIR was registered in this connection on September, 11 after AIIMS chief security officer lodged a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station.

Somnath Bharti was picked up as he left from his house-cum-office for court. Bharti was to appear as the counsel in the court for another AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was earlier arrested for molesting a woman.

Somnath Bharti tweeted about his arrest, saying, “I am in Hauz Khas police station under arrest in Gautam Nagar Kalah.”

I m in hauzkhas police station under arrest in gautam nagar kalah. — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) September 22, 2016

On September, 11 AIIMS CSO RS Rawat lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing Bharti and his 300 supporters of misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS.

In his written complaint, Rawat said, “Bharti, around 9.45 am on September 9, provoked the mob to damage the fence of government property (AIIMS)”.

Rawat also told the police that Bharti gave permission to unauthorised persons with JCB machines to get access inside AIIMS from Gautam Nagar Nallah road side.

This is not the first time Somnath Bharti was found on the wrong side of the law. Earlier, he was arrested in a domestic violence case and got a rap from the Delhi High Court for infamous midnight drive against people from African community.