After cancelling trip, Rajinikanth writes to Sri Lankan Tamils, says ‘we will meet when time is right’

March 29, 2017

‘Let good things happen. When time is right we will meet. I pray almighty for your well-being,’ he wrote in the short letter.

After cancelling his trip to Sri Lanka, superstar Rajinikanth has written a letter to Sri Lankan Tamils thanking them for their love.

The superstar was in the eye of a political storm after announcing his intention to visit Sri Lanka for an event where newly built homes were to be given to war torn Eelam Tamil families.

Rajinikanth also said he wanted to meet with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena in order to discuss a solution to the Indian-Sri Lanakn fishermen problem.

His trip, however, ran into opposition Tamil fringe groups including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), forcing the superstar to cancel his visit.

“I will not participate in the event, although I disagree with the reasons stated by Thirumavalavan and Vaiko,” Rajinikanth had said at the time of cancelling his trip.

