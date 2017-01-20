FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Akhilesh Yadav's List Of 190 Samajwadi Party Candidates Includes Uncle Shivpal Yadav

January 20, 2017

Estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav has made Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s first list of 191 Samajwadi Party candidates, released this afternoon ahead of a formal announcement of the party’s tie-up for the Uttar Pradesh election with the Congress expected later today. The ruling party’s first candidates list covers the first three phases of the UP elections, which will be held in seven phases beginning February 11. Akhilesh Yadav’s list corrects an earlier list of candidates that his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had released last month, which left out several of the Chief Minister’s key aides. Those associates like Atul Pradhan and Arvind Singh Gope find place on the new list.

The Samajwadi Party has said it will contest 300 of UP’s 403 seats, with the balance being allotted to the Congress.

The inclusion of Shivpal Yadav, in many ways the crux of the feud between the Chief Minister and his father Mulayam Singh, indicates a reconciliation between father and son. Last month, Akhilesh Yadav had announced his own candidates in defiance of his father’s list and was later declared Samajwadi Party president in place of his father.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission recognised Mr Yadav as the party’s president and granted him use of the party’s cycle symbol rejecting his father’s claim.

After the poll panel’s order, Mulayam Singh had handed his son a list of 38 candidates that he wants the party to field, among them Shivpal Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav will contest the UP elections from Jaswantnagar, the constituency he represents. His son Aditya has however not been fielded by the party.

Today’s list leaves out candidates like Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician with multiple criminal cases against him. He was included in the list announced earlier by Mulayam Singh at the behest of Shivpal Yadav, even though Akhilesh Yadav had strongly opposed fielding him.

In the months before the crucial UP elections, Shivpal Yadav had challenged the Chief Minister on key decisions and was consistently backed by Mulayam Singh.

