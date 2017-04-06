FLASH NEWS No serious impact in India of global Cyber Attack, National Informatics System (NIC) working fine, says IT Minister RS Prasad Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says BJP should try to build a consensus on the Presidential candidate by talking to all the parties China dismisses India’s concerns over CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative 7 killed, 55 injured in separate bus accidents in Nawada and Gopalganj districts of Bihar Putin says North Korea missile test is ‘counter-productive, dangerous’ Pakistan sends its UAE diplomat to Hague, this diplomat is known to one of the judges at ICJ: Sources Sensex closes at new peak of 30,322.12, gains 133.97 pts; Nifty up 44.50 pts at record 9,445.40. Vedanta Ltd Q4 net profit up 3.4 times at Rs 2,971 crore as against a year ago Polygamy, ‘nikah halala’ also open for adjudication: Supreme Court Pathankot terror attack martyr Kulwant Singh’s younger brother and wife thrashed in Gurdaspur, Punjab

National


Apologise To Parliament, Not To Air India Manager, Says Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

ndtv.com
April 6, 2017

Edited by Parmeshwar Bawa

Ravindra Gaikwad, banned by airlines after he assaulted an Air India manager, today presented his defense, stating, “I apologize to parliament, but not to him.” His colleagues from the Shiv Sena cheered him as he made a long speech in the Lok Sabha.

Late last month, Mr Gaikwad said he hit the manager “25 times” with his slipper after flying Air India from Pune to Delhi. Airlines responded by refusing to fly him; four tickets that he booked were cancelled by carriers; Air India has filed two criminal cases against him.

“What wrong did I do? What is my crime?” asked Mr Gaikwad, stressing that he is a school teacher by training and that Vinamrata (humility) is his nature.

Mr Gaikwad said that the media has presented a lopsided version of events. The manager he beat up has said that the MP refused to exit the plane for nearly an hour, keeping more than 100 passengers waiting for their next flight.

The MP wanted to know why he flew economy despite booking a business-class journey. The manager and other officials reportedly explained that the entire plane was operated as an economy-only flight – after which, Mr Gaikwad let loose.

Today, he repeated what his party has said earlier on his behalf: that the 60-year-old manager shoved him and provoked him with insults like “Who do you think you are? Narendra Modi?”

Mr Gaikwad said he “peacefully” asked for a complaints book in which he could enter his objections, but was treated with disrespect and then “grabbed by the collar.”

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju told parliament that safety cannot be compromised -an unsubtle reprimand for the the Sena, which has warned that “it will not sit quietly” if an explanation is not provided by Mr Raju’s department for the complaint of poor service made by Mr Gaikwad; the party – and others – have also objected to a blanket ban on the MP by carriers.

“I apologise for my behavior, but I am not apologetic to the airline official who abused and manhandled me, and spoke in a derogatory manner about parliamentarians and the prime minister,” said Mr Gaikwad. “This behavior was unacceptable… It was only after he insulted the PM and the Parliament that I got upset and hit him. Only that clip was shown to the public,” he said of a video that has served as incriminating evidence against him. The Sena says it has another video which shows its man was the wronged party, but has yet to share that footage.

Comments 11
I just want to say I am just newbie to weblog and absolutely loved your website. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your website . You really have superb articles. With thanks for revealing your webpage. [why not find out more] - Apr 16, 2017
film izle http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Harley Sevilla] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Andy Salm] - May 08, 2017
Lots of great info here. Thank you. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [dr fisher] - May 08, 2017
Excellent goods from you, man. I've understand your stuff previous to and you're just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it wise. I can't wait to read much more from you. This is really a wonderful site. http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fscanpan-classic-2-piece-fry-pan-set-black2F [Tula Huyard] - May 09, 2017
This is a great blog. A great read. Is it OK to share on Twitter? Keep up the excellent work! I'll certainly be back. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/louisiana-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid transparent idea http://www.arthritisintheknee.net [Sophie Klipp] - May 09, 2017
Terrific site. Absolutely going to share this with my friends. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Justin Tayler] - May 09, 2017
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a high risk determination outstanding post! http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 11, 2017
One thing I'd really like to say is before purchasing more computer memory, consider the machine into which it is installed. When the machine is actually running Windows XP, for instance, the memory limit is 3.25GB. Installing above this would basically constitute just a waste. Make certain that one's motherboard can handle the actual upgrade volume, as well. Interesting blog post. free [flight simulator games] - May 11, 2017
I wanted to thank you for this very good read!! I definitely loved every little bitof it. I have you book marked to look at new stuff you post… http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 16, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS