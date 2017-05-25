At Dawood Ibrahim Family Wedding, Maharashtra Minister, Lawmakers, Cops

The wedding footage is being examined and the policemen who attended have been questioned and their statement recorded.

Reported by Ankita Sinha, Edited by Deepshikha Ghosh

On Monday, a wedding in Maharashtra’s Nashik featured a state minister, several lawmakers and policemen. Why they are now in big trouble is because the wedding involved the family of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted.

Maharashtra’s Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and many legislators attended wedding party hosted by Dawood’s sister-in-law’s family. Nashik police chief Ravindra Singhal has ordered an inquiry into policemen in the guest list.

The bride’s aunt is married to Dawood’s brother Ibrahim Kaskar.

10 policemen, including four inspectors and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, are being investigated.

The wedding was held at a mall in the city’s Mahatma Nagar area. The groom is the son of a politician, a former corporator.

The policemen have claimed they were invited by Muslim clerics connected to the groom.

“We have submitted the report. The police were not invited by the bride’s family, they were invited by the Shahar-e-Khatib, a Muslim community leader and that’s why they seem to have gone,” said Laxmikant Patil, a senior police officer.

The police chief has said that the wedding footage is being examined and the policemen who were present have been questioned and their statements recorded. “It will take two days to complete the internal inquiry against the officials as some of them are on leave,” Mr Singhal said. He added that policemen were also involved in providing security for cities where municipal corporation elections were held yesterday, including Malegaon.

India has for many years chased Dawood Ibrahim, the underworld don accused of plotting the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai in which 257 people were killed and 700 were injured. Dawood is also accused of masterminding other terror attacks and faces multiple charges of money laundering and extortion. India and the US believe he financed terror groups like al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba.