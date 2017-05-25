03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
  • 1 soldier killed after army convoy was attacked by militants in Qazigund area of South Kashmir
  • CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in an alleged transfer scam at the Army headquarters in Delhi
  • Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set to declare the Class 10 2017 result on Saturday
  • NIA carried out searches at 14 places in Kashmir and eight places in Delhi in connection with terror funding in J&K
  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
National

At Dawood Ibrahim Family Wedding, Maharashtra Minister, Lawmakers, Cops

ndtv.com
May 25, 2017

The wedding footage is being examined and the policemen who attended have been questioned and their statement recorded.

Reported by Ankita Sinha, Edited by Deepshikha Ghosh

On Monday, a wedding in Maharashtra’s Nashik featured a state minister, several lawmakers and policemen. Why they are now in big trouble is because the wedding involved the family of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted.

Maharashtra’s Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and many legislators attended wedding party hosted by Dawood’s sister-in-law’s family. Nashik police chief Ravindra Singhal has ordered an inquiry into policemen in the guest list.

The bride’s aunt is married to Dawood’s brother Ibrahim Kaskar.

10 policemen, including four inspectors and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, are being investigated.

The wedding was held at a mall in the city’s Mahatma Nagar area. The groom is the son of a politician, a former corporator.

The policemen have claimed they were invited by Muslim clerics connected to the groom.

“We have submitted the report. The police were not invited by the bride’s family, they were invited by the Shahar-e-Khatib, a Muslim community leader and that’s why they seem to have gone,” said Laxmikant Patil, a senior police officer.

The police chief has said that the wedding footage is being examined and the policemen who were present have been questioned and their statements recorded. “It will take two days to complete the internal inquiry against the officials as some of them are on leave,” Mr Singhal said. He added that policemen were also involved in providing security for cities where municipal corporation elections were held yesterday, including Malegaon.

India has for many years chased Dawood Ibrahim, the underworld don accused of plotting the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai in which 257 people were killed and 700 were injured. Dawood is also accused of masterminding other terror attacks and faces multiple charges of money laundering and extortion. India and the US believe he financed terror groups like al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

