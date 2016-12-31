Azam Khan plays peacemaker, Akhilesh Yadav reinducted into Samajwadi Party

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.

Over 200 of the 229 SP MLAs back Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh, Shivpal, Azam Khan leave Mulayam Singh’s residence after a closed-door meeting.

Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav are likely to be reinducted in the Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav revokes expulsion order of Akhilesh and Ramgopal, announces Samajwadi Party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Shivpal Yadav. “As per the directions of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been revoked with immediate effect,” Shivpal tweets. He adds that the SP stood united to defeat communal forces in the state and form a government with a full majority again.

After meeting Mulayam Singh Yadav at 5 Vikramaditya Marg , Akhilesh Yadav tells reporters that he will keep his point at the Samajwadi Party’s national convention tomorrow.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to make a new list of candidates, says Shivpal Yadav. He adds that Ramgopal has cancelled his national executive programme.

Shivpal Yadav addresses supporters, says Samajwadi Party will fight unitedly against communal forces.

Our party has lived up to all its promises, people are with us: Shivpal Yadav

Sources tell Zee Media that during the meeting, Mulayam told Akhilesh that he was never against him. Also, Azam Khan told Akhilesh to touch his father’s feet.

Akhilesh told his father that he would give victory in UP polls as a gift to him. He also told Mulayam that some people were misleading him.