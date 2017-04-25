FLASH NEWS Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma fined for code of conduct breach during IPL clash against Rising Pune Supergiant Bail plea of Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit, another accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, dismissed by Bombay High Court DMK leads shutdown in TamilNadu seeking drought relief package; Stalin arrested DMK leaders MK Stalin and T.R. Baalu detained in Thiruvarur during protests in support of drought-hit farmers India goalkeeper and Arjuna awardee Subrata Paul fails dope test Waiving of farmers’ loans nationwide could increase deficit by 2% of GDP: CEA Arvind Subramanian Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) suspends President Lalit Kumar Modi, along with 3 other top officials Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court

National


Bail For Sadhvi Pragya Thakur In Malegaon Blast Case. Col Shrikant Purohit Stays In Jail

ndtv.com
April 25, 2017

Edited by Shuchi Shukla

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur accused of plotting the September 2008 blasts in Maharashtra’s Malegaon, in which seven people were killed. Another accused, Lt. Colonel Shrikant Purohit has, however, been denied bail. The two have been in jail for over eight years now, though Sadhvi Pragya was moved to a Bhopal hospital recently for medical treatment.

Lt. Col Purohit and Sadhvi Pragya had moved the High Court after a trial court rejected their bail applications last year.

On September 29, 2008, two bombs fitted on a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon, around 270 km from Mumbai, killing seven people and injuring over 100. Sadhvi Pragya was arrested in October that year and Col Purohit in November and were charged with plotting the blasts as part of a pro-Hindu group, Abhinav Bharat.

Last year, the National Investigation Agency, which handles terror cases, dropped charges against Sadhvi Pragya and five others saying there was insufficient evidence to prosecute them.

She was, however, denied bail by the Mumbai special court, which questioned the NIA dropping charges against her.

The NIA had recommended prosecuting Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit for conspiracy and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, though it had dropped charges under the stringent anti-terror law, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act or MCOCA, against him and nine others.

The lawyers of Col Purohit have argued that the statements of witnesses against the Army officer are fabricated. They also said that due process was not followed in prosecuting him as an officer of the Indian Army.

Lt Col Purohit has told court that he was assigned by military intelligence to infiltrate various terror organisations and that his superiors were constantly in the loop about his actions and associations with Abhinav Bharat.

In April last year, he had written to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, claiming he had been falsely implicated in the case. “I have been robbed of honour, dignity and rank and punished for serving the nation,” the letter read.

