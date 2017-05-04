FLASH NEWS Giant emerald weighing 360 kg found in Brazil Man United beat Ajax to clinch maiden Europa League title Mumbai ranked world’s 2nd most densely populated city by WEF Age proof not mandatory for Aadhaar enrolment: UIDAI Army free to take decisions in a war-like zone: Jaitley What are you feeding Trump, Pope Francis asks Melania Pope Francis gifts Donald Trump letter on climate change Serena Williams joins the board of SurveyMonkey Mumbai to reclaim underwater British-era plots for road

National


Body Parts Of Soldiers Taken To Other Side, Says Furious India

ndtv.com
May 4, 2017

Reported by Bhairavi Singh, Sunil Prabhu, Edited by Abhishek Chakraborty

Calling the killing and mutilation of its two soldiers a “strong act of provocation”, India told Islamabad on Wednesday there is “sufficient evidence” of the role of the Pakistani army. The government summoned Pakistani envoy Abdul Basit to underscore its outrage and demanded immediate action against the Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for what it called a “heinous act”.

“We have provided actionable evidence. The Pakistan High Commission denied involvement and said he would convey the message conveyed to him,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.

Last evening, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that “Pakistan’s denial carries no credibility.”

Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of the Indian Army and Constable Prem Sagar were on patrol at the Line of Control in Kashmir when they were ambushed by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) of army men and terrorists that sneaked 250 metres into Indian territory. The mutilated bodies of the two soldiers were found on Monday morning.

“Blood samples of Indian soldiers collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the LoC (Line of Control),” Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar told Mr Basit.

Sources confirmed that “body parts of the soldiers were taken to the other side” and the trail of blood was theirs.

New Delhi also told the Pakistani envoy it was significant that the attack was preceded by cover fire from Pakistani posts.

In response to India’s strong warnings of retribution, Pakistan had asked for “actionable evidence”, warning “any misadventure shall be appropriately responded at a place and time of own choosing.”

On Tuesday, as their bodies were taken to their villages in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab for last rites, top commanders of India and Pakistan spoke on a hotline. India’s top military commander told his Pakistan counterpart that the killing was “beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response”.

Later, Vice Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand said: “Pakistan will have to face the consequences and the army will respond to the dastardly act at a time and place of its choosing.”

Comments 9
website submission http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Alberto Blanscet] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Berry Alaya] - May 08, 2017
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you're working with? I'm looking to start my own blog soon but I'm having a difficult time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I'm looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask! Also, Is it OK to share on Facebook? Keep up the really good work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/michigan-home-warranty/westland-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a applicable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vibrant transparent idea http://www.babyshowerinvitationideas.org [Orlando Sizelove] - May 09, 2017
I have learned some new things via your site. One other thing I want to say is that newer laptop os's often allow extra memory to be used, but they furthermore demand more memory space simply to perform. If your computer can't handle extra memory and the newest software package requires that storage increase, it may be the time to shop for a new Personal computer. Thanks http://boinc.riojascience.com/team_display.php?teamid=141300 [best flight simulator games for pc] - May 12, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon staying a Moveable Media Player. Not a net browser. Not a match machine. Possibly in just the future it will do even greater inside of all those areas, still for currently it can be a Wonderful path toward prepare and pay attention in the direction of your audio and videos, and is with out peer in just that respect. The iPod's pros are its web checking out and apps. If all those strong additional compelling, potentially it is your suitable determination. http://www.beautyinformationtips.org [beauty information tips] - May 16, 2017
Is it OK to post on Google+? I love what you guys tend to be up too. Keep up the fantastic work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
I truly enjoy studying on this internet site , it holds wonderful articles . "Dream no small dreams. They have no power to stir the souls of men." by Victor Hugo. http://pinkfascinator.com/beige-fascinators-looking-beautiful/ [beige fascinator for sale] - May 23, 2017
There you can shop conveniently whilst sitting easily in the bedroom of your personal house.|Men and women will be glad to know that there is totally free transport each methods on the pair of footwear bought. This online shop provides fantastic collection of shoes for males from renowned Aldo brand name.|First of all, it can be carried out from a place of a convenience; be it home or workplace. Buy Footwear online for their ease and comfort, their match and their character. A assure is especially helpful when you are shoe buying.|There are excellent offers and reductions which you can avail from here. After all, summer time is the time when all your baring garments come out. Rather they will provide comfort to your feet and broaden your horizons.|This then interprets into reduce than road costs and on-line only offers that can't be found elsewhere. Availability of Aldo footwear in different colors will definitely attract your attention.|Needless to say, males hate buying, primarily because it is time consuming and dull. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160923001.html [where to buy cheap shoes online] - May 25, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS