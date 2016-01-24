Delhi govt makes 20-point agenda to augment public transport

New Delhi: Working towards augmentation of public transport infrastructure in the capital, the Delhi government has prepared a 20-point agenda for the current year including installation of CCTV cameras, global positioning system (GPS), e-ticketing machines in buses and common mobility card. Delhi transport minister Gopal Rai will unveil early next week the 20-point agenda on which the government will be working on. The Arvind Kejriwal government wants to ensure augmentation of public transport before implementation of the odd-even scheme at regular intervals.

“We have prepared the blueprint of the 20-point agenda to boost public transport infrastructure under which several steps, including purchase of new buses, will be taken in this year,” Rai told PTI. An official said that as part of this agenda, installation of CCTV cameras, GPS, construction of cycle tracks will be done. Common mobility card through which a person can travel in both

DTC buses and Metro may also be part of this agenda. At present, there are around 46,00 DTC and 1,500 cluster buses plying in the national capital

which are insufficient to take load of the lakhs of commuters. The transport minister further said that under 20-point agenda, government will ensure the overall development of public transport infrastructure so that people don’t have to face problem while using public transport.

As per the plan, the government will add 3,000 new buses out of which 1,000 will be for the elite class and its fare will be higher in comparison to a normal bus service. Besides, government will also develop cycle tracks across the city and give a subsidy on purchase of cycles to promote cycling in the national capital.