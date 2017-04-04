01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
  • Strategic Partnership to Help Attract FDI in Defence: Arun Jaitley
  • After years of decline, Indian exports to China rose sharply in the first four months of this year
  • Action began around 7.40 AM when Pak violated ceasefire and shelled Indian positions
  • AAP to hold an EVM challenge of its own on June 3, coinciding with EC’s hackathon
  • The government is forecast to spend $7.8 billion on IT in 2017 — a 7.5% increase from 2016
  • Arun Jaitley Accuses Pakistan of Scuttling Environment for Talks
  • Pakistan summons Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad over LoC firing
  • Canon Cinema EOS camera has a new 8.85 MP CMOS sensor along with a new Dual DIGIC DV6 image processor
  • We got our hands on the HTC U11 and here’s what we think about this smartphone
National

Facebook Live Video, Then Student Jumped Off 19th Floor At Taj Lands End

ndtv.com
April 4, 2017

Reported by Ankita Sinha, Edited by Deepshikha Ghosh

24-year-old Arjun Bhardwaj, an engineering student, checked into a suite on the 19th floor of hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Monday morning. Hours later, he broke a window and jumped. Security guards who heard a loud “thud” rushed and found his body.

Before jumping, Arjun Bhardwaj, whose family is in Bengaluru, posted a macabre “suicide tutorial” on Facebook. “Step 1, write notes to people…step 2, get drunk, Step 3…enjoy the view, Step 4…have bacon pasta,” he says in the short video. He is in a bathrobe, smoking and drinking from a bottle of wine. “See you guys on the other side,” is the last thing he says before the video ends.

He reportedly used a chair to break the double-pane window.

The police say in one of the notes found scattered around the suite, he wrote: “I’m a drug addict…I don’t want to live anymore and hence committing suicide.” He had allegedly been depressed for some time and had come prepared.

The student had submitted proper documents before checking in around 3 am on Monday morning, which helped the officials identify him.

According to the police, his body was retrieved after a one-hour struggle as he had fallen on an 11th floor terrace of the hotel, which has 25 floors. Workers had to crawl through a ventilator shaft to get to him.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Mr Bhadwaj’s father, a businessman, had reportedly been worried about his son, according to the police. He had met him a few days ago.

The Mumbai police tweeted: “Deeply bereaved with suicide of a young boy in the city. We urge the youngsters to reach out to us #WeAreListening.”

A spokesperson of Taj said: “We will extend our full cooperation to all the investigating authorities concerned. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family of the bereaved.”

