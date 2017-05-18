02 Jun 2017, Edition - 689, Friday
  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
  • Shocking visuals show a dead body being moved in a garbage trolley in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to lack of facilities at the hospital
  • ED registers money laundering case against former head of Secondary Education and 7 others in Bihar toppers scam case of 2016
  • West Indies cricket team officially renamed as ‘WINDIES’
  • Paris climate deal not tough enough on India: Donald Trump
GST Council Meeting In Kashmir To Finalise Tax Rates

May 18, 2017

The two-day meeting of the GST Council that begins today will be chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The Finance Ministers of 29 states and three union territories and union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar today for the final meet before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout on July 1. The choice of the venue for this all important meet is being viewed as a political statement by the government as it comes in the backdrop of a restive Valley, marked by violence and protests in recent months.

The two-day meeting of the GST Council that begins today will be chaired by Mr Jaitley and will be attended by around 150 dignitaries, including Finance Ministers and Finance Secretaries of all the states. The meeting will be convened at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre where additional forces have been deployed.

The meeting is being held to take a final call on the new taxation regime and finalise the rates of different commodities and services.

Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the GST council meet.

The Mehbooba Mufti government is keen to signal the preparedness of the state to be part of the emerging national narrative on GST. The Jammu and Kashmir government has already moved on initiatives like a January-December financial year and a universal benefits policy.

This meeting comes a day after massive search operation involving around 1,000 security personnel was launched in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian in the early hours today after reports of terrorists in a village.

The army, police and Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF launched a joint operation after information that terrorists were hiding in the village.

