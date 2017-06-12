08 Aug 2017, Edition - 756, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Tamil Nadu Congress stages ‘road roko’, condemns attack on Rahul’s convoy
  • Pakistan got a Hindu minister for the time in two decades
  • Khawaja Muhammad AsifKhwaja Asif is the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan
  • This is politics by PM Modi, RSS. Why will they condemn the act if they have only done it: Rahul Gandhi on the attack on his car
  • US President Donald Trump embarked on a 17-day holiday to one of his golf resorts
  • Gujarat Congress MLAs to meet Karnataka Governor today
  • Salman Khan appeared in a court for verification of his bail bond in a case related to violation of the Arms Act
  • I want your support. No one can hide the truth: DK Shivakumar, Congress on I-T Raids
  • Vice Presidential Election — We will win in a massive way. Venkaiah ji is a good human being: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
National

Gujarat Ministers Seen At Event For Exorcists, 1 Shrugs Off Criticism

ndtv.com
June 12, 2017

Two Gujarat cabinet ministers waded into a controversy after they were seen in a video attending an event to felicitate exorcists in Gujarat’s Botad district.

The event was held on Saturday and the issue came the fore on Sunday after a video of the event went viral on social media.

As per the invitation card, the event was organised by the local BJP unit at a temple in Gadhada town of Botad district on Saturday.

In the video, Gujarat Education and Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama along with local MLA and state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Atmaram Parmar can be seen on the the dais watching a couple of exorcists beating themselves with metal chains on live music near the stage.

Later, around 100 exorcists can be seen shaking hands with the ministers on the stage as part of their felicitation. Taking a strong exception to the ministers’ presence at the event, prominent rationalist Jayant Pandya said he would write to the chief minister Vijay Rupani to stop ministers from attending events that promote superstition. “This is for the first time I have seen ministers attending such an event, where exorcists were felicitated. This is very shameful. I will write to the CM to stop government functionaries from attending such programs which spread superstition” said Mr Pandya, who heads the NGO ‘Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha’.

However, unfazed by the controversy, Mr Chudasama on Sunday said that those present on the occasion were “worshipers of divine power”.

“I attended the programme because it was a gathering of worshipers of divine power, not those who spread superstition,” he said in his defence when asked by reporters.

Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Think before you step into a fish spa
May 05, 2017

Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Eating Disorder in Women: Why the Husband’s Good Looks Could be a Problem
May 05, 2017

Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...

Read More