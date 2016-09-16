FLASH NEWS 4 tigers, 4 elephants died in 20 days in Karnataka: Reports FBI warns of possible IS-inspired attacks in US Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4

Illegal mass slaughtering in a regularised slaughterhouse

Ghazipur slaughterhouse in Delhi is one of the biggest and modernized house of death, which is authorized to kill a thousand animals every day, but the daily count easily exceeds 5000. The animals, mostly buffaloes (some pregnant too), are first electrocuted and then callously slaughtered.

The misery of these poor animals begins right from the journey to the slaughterhouses. They are not fed for days. They are kept in crowded places. They are tortured with sticks. Even pregnant animals are not spared and are beaten up mercilessly. The buffaloes are electrocuted with live wire instead of being stunned. The sight is too barbaric to be described in words. The meat of the slaughtered animals doesn’t undergo ante-mortem or post mortem examinations. Quality analysis is also done by the export companies in factories with no CCTV coverage. They claim that all the cameras are dysfunctional. Suspicious, isn’t it?

Volunteers of Dhyan Foundation are campaigning for ethical treatment of animals and are working towards rescuing them. To know more about animal protection, and how you can help, please visit www.dhyanfoundation.com

