03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
National

India, Egypt relationship has gained ‘new momentum’: Envoy

Covai Post Network
January 27, 2016

India and Egypt’s relationship gained “new momentum” and both countries are planning to increase their economic engagement and scientific collaboration while deepening cultural engagement, the Indian envoy said in Cairo on Tuesday.

India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya, addressing a gathering on the occasion of India’s 67th Republic Day, said, “Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have met twice last year last and the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a very significant visit to Egypt”.

“So our partnership now has a new momentum,” he said.

Bhattacharyya said that both countries are working on enhancing economic engagement and scientific collaboration and deeper culture cooperation and people to people contacts.

An exhibition by children was organised in the name “Glimpse of India” as part of the event.

A ‘Kalbeliya’ performance by a Rajasthani folk dance troupe was also held.

