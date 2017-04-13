Is this planted? Arvind Kejriwal responds to Election Commission’s hack EVM challenge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised questions over Election Commission’s open challenge to hack Electronic Voting Machines. Kejriwal suggested that reports about poll panel’s challenge could have been ‘planted’.

“Why are these stories ascribed to “sources”? How credible are they? Why hasn’t EC issued any formal statement? Or is it just a plant?” Kejriwal said suggesting that reports about Election Commission’s open hacking challenge may have been planted in media.

Kejriwal had recently challenged the Election Commission to allow him to pick a random EVM and he will prove within 72 hours that the machines could be tampered with.

At least 16 Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, have alleged that the EVMs were tampered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the just concluded Assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand. The BJP formed government in four of the states which went to polls in February-March.

Earlier this week, 13 Opposition parties had approached the Election Commission, expressing their “complete loss of faith” in EVMs and demanded use of VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) and paper ballots in upcoming polls.

“Through our memorandum, we drew his attention to the recent critical developments which have seriously undermined governance and institutional integrity. The environment of fear and insecurity has been prevailing in the country and voices of dissent are being muzzled,” Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had said.