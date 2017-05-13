FLASH NEWS Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says BJP should try to build a consensus on the Presidential candidate by talking to all the parties China dismisses India’s concerns over CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative 7 killed, 55 injured in separate bus accidents in Nawada and Gopalganj districts of Bihar Putin says North Korea missile test is ‘counter-productive, dangerous’ Pakistan sends its UAE diplomat to Hague, this diplomat is known to one of the judges at ICJ: Sources Sensex closes at new peak of 30,322.12, gains 133.97 pts; Nifty up 44.50 pts at record 9,445.40. Vedanta Ltd Q4 net profit up 3.4 times at Rs 2,971 crore as against a year ago Polygamy, ‘nikah halala’ also open for adjudication: Supreme Court Pathankot terror attack martyr Kulwant Singh’s younger brother and wife thrashed in Gurdaspur, Punjab BSE Sensex rebounds 166 points to 30,354 on inflation cheer

National


Jammu: 2 civilians killed, 3 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera

indiatoday.intoday.in
May 13, 2017

Unprovoked mortar shelling was started by Pakistan in Kalsia village of Nowshera sector today morning.

Ashwini Kumar

Pakistan has again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu. Unprovoked mortar shelling was started by Pakistan in Kalsia village of Nowshera sector around 7 am today.

Two civilians were killed and three others injured after a Pakistani mortar shell hit the civilian house.

Father and daughter were killed on the spot after the shell hit their house in Jhanghar area of Nowshera.

Following the shelling and firing villagers are not able to move out of their houses.

Police said that Pakistan has now started targeting civilians of three villages along the LoC namely Bhawani, Baba Khowari and Kalsian. Most of the villagers have migrated to safer places.

Defence spokesperson, Lt Col Manish Mehta said, “Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0715 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on.

Earlier on Friday morning, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu.

While on Thursday, a woman was killed and her husband injured after Pakistan started unprovoked firing at Pukharni village in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments 2
downloading The Expendables 3 http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 14, 2017
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this outstanding blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon! http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 15, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS