Jammu: 2 civilians killed, 3 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera

Unprovoked mortar shelling was started by Pakistan in Kalsia village of Nowshera sector today morning.

Ashwini Kumar

Pakistan has again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu. Unprovoked mortar shelling was started by Pakistan in Kalsia village of Nowshera sector around 7 am today.

Two civilians were killed and three others injured after a Pakistani mortar shell hit the civilian house.

Father and daughter were killed on the spot after the shell hit their house in Jhanghar area of Nowshera.

Following the shelling and firing villagers are not able to move out of their houses.

Police said that Pakistan has now started targeting civilians of three villages along the LoC namely Bhawani, Baba Khowari and Kalsian. Most of the villagers have migrated to safer places.

Defence spokesperson, Lt Col Manish Mehta said, “Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 0715 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on.

Earlier on Friday morning, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu.

While on Thursday, a woman was killed and her husband injured after Pakistan started unprovoked firing at Pukharni village in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.