Jharkhand Man Arrested For Beef Message On WhatsApp Dies In Custody

JAMTARA, JHARKHAND: A man who was arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly sharing objectionable comments on beef on WhatsApp died in custody on Sunday. Minhaz Ansari’s family in Jamtara district alleges that he was beaten up and tortured by the police.

The police have ordered an inquiry but claim that the 22-year-old died of encephalitis. They admit, however, to “lapses” by police officer Harish Pathak, who was in charge of Mr Ansari’s arrest and questioning. He has been suspended and charged with murder.

Mr Ansari was picked up in a group on October 2 over the offensive WhatsApp message. He was arrested a day later, while the others were allowed to go. “We took action because the WhatsApp message, with some comments about beef, had the potential to disturb communal peace so close to Dussehra and Muharram. The situation is peaceful now, we are keeping a strict watch,” said senior police officer Ramesh Kumar Dubey.

Mr Ansari, the police say, was the administrator of the group.

Two days after the arrest, Mr Ansari’s family learnt that he had been shifted to a hospital in Dhanbad, around 80 km away.

The family, along with villagers, went to the police station. Harish Pathak, who allegedly got into a fight with Ansari’s father, has been accused in a complaint of attempted murder and harassing a woman.

Mr Ansari died on October 9 in hospital.

“After Ansari’s death, the attempt to murder charge has been changed to a murder charge,” said Mr Dubey. He said that medical reports indicate Ansari was suffering from encephalitis and “it appears that the officer-in-charge did not check on this.”