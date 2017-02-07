Kanpur Train Accident: Arrested ISI Agent, Shamsul Hoda, Issued Supari For Big Train Accident In India

Shamsul Hoda, a Pakistani agent being investigated in connection with train derailments in India allegedly caused by explosives on tracks, has been arrested in Nepal. Hoda is allegedly an agent of the Pakistani ISI or Inter-Services Intelligence. He was deported from Dubai on Saturday.

Shamsul Hoda is believed to be the main link in the investigation by India’s top anti-terror body, the National investigation Agency (NIA) into a series of train accidents in which coaches were derailed, leading to multiple deaths.

The most recent incident for which he is being investigated is the train accident in Kanpur in November in which 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express rolled off the tracks, killing 150 people.

On Shamsul Hoda’s orders, bombs were allegedly planted on the track which the Indore-Patna Express was to take, and gas cutters were used to damage it.

It is alleged that the ISI is behind all recent train accidents.

Hoda’s role was allegedly corroborated by three men arrested in Bihar – Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav last month.

They were arrested in connection with the murder of two young men in Bihar’s Motihari.

The involvement of another man, Brij Kishore Giri, a resident of Nepal, was also revealed during investigations. Hoda allegedly asked Brij Kishore Giri to plant bombs on the track with help from the young men from Motihari. When they were caught in action, and the attempt failed, Hoda ordered the killing of the men.