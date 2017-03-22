Kerala: Violence in Kasargod after Madarsa teacher hacked to death near mosque

Riyas Moulavi, 34, was hacked to death in his retiring room attached to a mosque at Choori in Kasaragod town late on Monday triggering a violence in the town.

A madarsa teacher was found killed with his throat slit near a mosque triggering violence in Kerala’s Kasargod district. The local authorities have put prohibitory orders in the area to prevent situation from going out of control.

According to reports, Riyas Moulavi, 34, was hacked to death in his retiring room attached to a mosque at Choori in Kasaragod town. The incident took place late on Monday (March 21). The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had called a strike in the town on Tuesday in protest against the murder. The party also accused the police of not allowing people to participate in the funeral procession of the killed madarsa teacher.

WHAT HAPPENED:

Late on Monday night, one Abdul Aziz Musaliyar heard loud cries from his adjacent room. He rushed to Riyas’s room to check what was happening.

When he tried to open the room, stoned were hurled at him from inside the room. He then ran back to the mosque and alerted locals about the incident using the loudspeaker.

Locals rushed to Riyas’s rescue but the assailants had fled by them. The madarsa teacher, who was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit, was rushed to a local hospital. Riyas, however, could not survive.

Locals told the police that there were more that two attackers and they fled on a two-wheeler after the attack.

The police has registered a case and is scanning CCTV images of nearby areas to nab the attackers. Situation remains tense but under control in Kasardgod.