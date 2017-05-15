01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
National

Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India, Pakistan clash at the International Court of Justice today

indiatoday.in
May 15, 2017

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case today. India and Pakistan will present their cases to the ICJ over the contentious Kulbhushan Jadhav issue.

The ICJ had on May 9 stayed the death sentence to the alleged Indian spy.

The ICJ, the United Nations’ principal judicial organ, will hold a public hearing at the Great Hall of Justice housed in the Peace Palace at The Hague (the Netherlands), where India and Pakistan will be asked to present their case over the contentious Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. Senior lawyer Harish Salve is representing India at the ICJ.

A Pakistani military court had sentenced Jadhav to death last month for alleged espionage and subversive activities. Jadhav had been arrested on March 3 last year.

ICJ HEARING SCHEDULE:

Monday 15 May, 2017

10 am-11.30 am: Oral observations of India – 1:30 PM IST

3 pm-4.30 pm: Oral observations of Pakistan – 6:30 PM IST

INDIA ACCUSES PAKISTAN OF “EGREGIOUS VIOLATIONS”

India approached the ICJ on May 8 with its plea to stay Jadhav’s execution till it hears the matter and reaches a conclusion. India had accused Pakistan of “egregious violations” of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR), to which both India and Pakistan are signatories.

India earlier contended that it was not informed of Jadhav’s detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights, an official release from the ICJ said.

India also said that Pakistan was denying it the consular access to Jadhav, despite its repeated requests 16 times till now.

India submitted to the ICJ that it had information that Jadhav was “kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Balochistan” on March 3, 2016, and that the Indian authorities were notified of that arrest on March 25, 2016.

India urged the ICJ to declare the decision of Pakistan illegal and being violative of international law and treaty rights.

JADHAV ACCUSED OF ESPIONAGE

Earlier, Pakistan had claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was “a serving officer in the Indian Navy” was arrested from the Balochistan province last year for being involved in “anti-Pakistan and espionage” activities after which a military court sentenced him to death.

India has so far denied the allegations of Pakistan against Jadhav.

ALSO READ

