National


Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Prateek, his daughter-in-law Aparna meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

zeenews.india.com
March 24, 2017

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on Friday visited by Samajwadi Party’s mentor Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Prateek Yadav and his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav.

Aparna and Prateek Yadav arrived at the VVIP guest house, where the UP CM has been residing since his swearing-in on Sunday, at around 9 am. The couple spent around 30 minutes.

Notably, Mulayam Singh’s “chhoti bahu” Aparna had faced the defeat at the hands of BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi in the recent Assembly Elections.

In the past, Aparna’s open admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi had drawn attention.

The BJP won 325 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh along with allies Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Reduced to an all-time low of 47 in its 25th year, the Samajwadi Party was humbled by the BJP in the polls.

