  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Name: Bomb Naga. Hoarded 25 Crores Of Banned Notes In Bengaluru Home

ndtv.com
April 14, 2017

Reported by Harish Upadhya, Edited by Divyanshu Dutta Roy

After five hours, the money was still being counted – and at that time, it totalled 25 crores. In cash – and in the high-denomination notes that were banned in November by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a shock move.

The location was the home of a Bengaluru criminal known as Bomb Naga (real name: V Nagaraj) who was not present when the police showed up for a raid. The house, in a middle class neighbourhood of West Bengaluru, was rigged with CCTVs, and fortified with a series of iron gates and bars.

The police had to summon metal-cutting experts to break into the home of Bomb Naga, who has been accused earlier of links to the murders of political rivals and extortion. He has in the past contested elections- without success -for the local corporation and the state assembly.

The raid was based on a court order related to a kidnapping case.

